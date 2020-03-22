Bihar Diwas 2020: From Anil Agarwal to Subodh Gupta, Biharis Who Have Excelled in Various Fields and Made India Proud

Happy Bihar Diwas (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bihar Diwas celebrated on 22nd of March each year marks the creation of the birth of the vibrant state of Bihar known for its rich culture and heritage. It was on this day that the Britishers carved out Bihar from the province of Bengal. The State Government marks this occasion with special programmes which are held throughout various colleges and educational institutes in addition to central and government offices. It is a matter of great pride for all the Bihari's settled in and outside the state and in the past few years, the celebrations have gone international too.

On this occasion, we take a look at five famous personalities from Bihar who have excelled in various fields.

Ravish Kumar - The Ramon Magsaysay award-winning journalist is known for his fierce criticism of the current establishment. He is one of the leading faces of our media industry as it grapples one of its toughest times.

Manoj Bajpayee - The veteran actor is an artist par excellence, and very few could come close to him when it comes to method acting. His recent foray in a web series saw him rule the internet as well.

Anil Agarwal - The Chairman of the Vedanta Group, Mr Anil Agarwal, has a net worth of 4 billion dollars and is a frontline industrialist when it comes to the mining business.

Subodh Gupta - A well-known sculpture artist, painter and a photographer – Subodh Gupta is a pioneer when it comes to modern art.

Udit Narayan - He ruled the 80s,90s and the early 2000s with his melodious voice that helped him lend his voice to several feature films in several languages including Nepali.

Bihar has a lot of potential in terms of talent, and from time to time, they keep excelling in various fields. On Bihar Diwas, we hope they keep getting the right opportunities to excel.