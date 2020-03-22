Bihar Diwas 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status and Stickers, Hike Messages, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send on Bihar Day

Bihar Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Every year, Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is observed on March 22 marking the formation of the territory of Bihar. This year, Bihar Diwas 2020 falls on Sunday. In 1912 on this day, the British Cut out the state from Bengal Presidency. The large scale celebration of Bihar Day was started in the tenure of current Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar. To celebrate Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day, people share greetings, wishes, images and WhatsApp Stickers. We bring you a collection of Bihar Diwas 2020 Wishes, Bihar Diwas HD Images, Bihar Day WhatsApp Status and Stickers, Bihar Day Hike Messages, Bihar Diwas Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send on the day.

Bihar Diwas is a public holiday in Bihar. Apart from India, this day is also celebrated in countries including United States, Britain, Germany, Scotland, Canada, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago, and Australia.

Bihar Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Message Reads: “Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blends, may this day distributes the message of both. Happy Bihar Day 2020.0”

Bihar Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Message Reads: “Some of the happiest moments are around the streets of our Bihar Wishing you and your family Happy Bihar Diwas.”

Bihar Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Message Reads: “Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever. Happy Bihar Diwas”

Bihar Diwas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Message Reads: “Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Day.”

Facts About Bihar

Bihar is the birthplace of two religions Buddhism and Jainism. It is home to one of the oldest Hindu temples Mundeshwari. It is the birthplace of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. During the Vedic period, Bihar was the main centre of trade and culture.

Meanwhile this year, the state government has postponed Bihar Diwas celebrations in view of novel Coronavirus outbreak. State officials said that all the mass events have been postponed the three-day fest as the situation is sensitive right now.