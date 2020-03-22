Bihar Diwas (Bihar Day) 2020 Date: History and Significance of the Day Marking the Formation of the State

Bihar Diwas (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Happy Bihar Day 2020, readers: Bihar Day is celebrated with much pompous and fanfare across the state. Bihar Day, also known as Bihar Diwas, is considered to be a big day for the people of Bihari community. Bihar Day is also referred to as Bihar Sthapana Diwas, is observed by the people of Bihari community throughout India, with grandeur festivities and in high spirits. The occasion of Bihar Day is celebrated in commemoration of the state’s foundation day. There are widespread celebrations which are under the supervision of state government and several NGOs as well. If you are searching for information on Bihar Day 2020, its date and significance, then you have come to the right place. Bihar Diwas 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status and Stickers, Hike Messages, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send on Bihar Day.

When Is Bihar Day, or Bihar Diwas, 2020 Be Celebrated?

Like every year, Bihar Day is celebrated on March 22, which will fall on Sunday, this time around. It was on this day, i.e. March 22, that the state of Bihar was formed in 1912. So, what is the history of Bihar Day?

What Is the History of Bihar Day, or Bihar Diwas?

It dates back to 1764, when after the Battle of Buxar, the British East India Company obtained the rights to administer and collect tax revenue for the provinces of Bihar, Bengal, and Odisha. Until 1912, Bihar remained a part of Bengal Presidency under British, after which it was carved out as a separate province.

What Is the Significance of Bihar Day, or Bihar Diwas?

The celebrations of Bihar Day gained prominence under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Every year, the government issues a notification on this day, i.e. March 22, to celebrate it as Bihar Day, and it is observed as a public holiday.

Children across all age groups participate in school and college events. There are cultural programmes and events which are organised throughout the state. There are debates, quiz, and essay writing competitions held too.

The celebrations are not limited to the boundaries of Bihar, but there are extravagant celebrations in the United States, Germany, Britain, Scotland, Australia, Canada, UAE, among other countries.

As March 22 nears, we at LatestLY wish the entire Bihari community across the world a very “Happy Bihar Day 2020”, and “Happy Bihar Diwas 2020”. We hope you will cherish the rich history of Bihar and enjoy the festivities whole-heartedly on this special day.