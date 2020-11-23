The massive followers of K-Pop music are unimaginable! Be it the BTS or GOT7 or BLACKPINK or others; the K-Pop groups have managed to garner a huge crowd from across the world. Their fashion, music, songs, lyrics and the beauty of words, people are just obsessed with the South Korean music genre. So, when BLACKPINK released a slightly mysterious teaser for their global event, followers went crazy. BLACKPINK Around the World is coming soon, and fans can’t keep calm! However, there are confusions and speculations among the followers as the K-Pop girl band announced its global event. With the teaser, the fans are puzzled if it is a virtual or physical concert, or fan meet! #BLACKPINK is trending on the social media platforms, with Blinks going crazy over the latest teaser.

Just off the back of their debut Korean album’s release, BLACKPINK surely has something interesting in store for fans. Their latest project teaser has made fans hooked at it already. “#BLACKPINK AROUND THE WORLD. Coming soon!” The teaser caption did not reveal many details, but the video shows satellite view images of cities around the world, starting Seoul, along with a time dedicated to each city. At the end, the video zooms out to show the animated planet earth, wearing a pink crown, representing BLACKPINK. There are a total of 16 cities listed in the clip. BTS Jungkook Is the Sexiest International Man Alive 2020! From Street Styles to Suit Up, Best Fashion Moments That Prove Why the K-Pop Singer Deserves the Title.

Watch the Teaser Video:

With the announcement, came in a lot of speculations. With only a little information, amid the pandemic, the global event has led many excited fans to speculate what it is all about. Some are of the opinion that it could be a virtual concert, others think it’s a fan meet, again a few think it is a physical global concert. Whatever it is, the teaser has made fans hooked with the K-Pop sensation like never before. Jungkook, BTS Member Declared 'Sexiest International Man Alive 2020' by People's Magazine.

Check Tweets:

omg not me being offline for 2 days and coming back to @BLACKPINK announcing a huge online worldwide concert but still no news about MAMA.. anyways looks like my girls are about to break some records 👀 — LG 〄 (@EnigmaticGaga) November 23, 2020

Fans Are Going Crazy!

if you hear someone screaming at 6am in paris that's just me pic.twitter.com/3DTIK7TTvH — S♡ (@jincteez) November 23, 2020

They Are Waiting Eagerly

We are waiting here in Jakarta 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QH4Xkasmsz — RUBY NOONA 🐱⚡ (@DWYU04) November 23, 2020

Speculations Begin!

maybe online concert same day as MAMA😭 — ً (@Joonieflurs) November 23, 2020

Online Concert

Blinks we all hoping it's an online concert . What if it's a Virtual fan meeting. WHAT THEN🤔🤔 — Eve22 (@Eve2257386479) November 23, 2020

Fans Don't Want to be Dissapointed

hope this ain’t a tour cause i ain’t ready to get disappointed as another tour gets cancelled cause of covid — Nat𖧵⁷ ⧖ LIFE GOES ON (@vantaeceo) November 23, 2020

An Online Concert!

CONCERT WE ARE GETTING AN ONLINE CONCERT... what else could it be? If we get a concert + the Pinks attending MAMA & a Deluxe Album with Ready for Love on it, @BLACKPINK will have done more than just save 2020. This is their year. pic.twitter.com/3w69JQhcV4 — Nat ✨Jenlisa OT4 (@brie_sparkles) November 23, 2020

So, Blinks, are you ready for BLACKPINK rocking your city? More information and details on the same are expected to be released soon. If the announcement is in fact for a live stream, it will be their first since ‘COMEBACK LIVE’ event on October 1, just before dropping their debut album, LP ‘THE ALBUM.’ We will keep you posted with the latest updates from the K-Pop bands.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).