BTS ARMY’s excitement is sky-high at the moment. After all, they have so many reasons to celebrate. Dynamite video surpassed 600 million YouTube views, the K-Pop singers recently dropped their new album BE along with the music video of their title track, ‘Life Goes On’ and one of ARMY’s favourite BTS member, Jeon Jung-kook, aka Jungkook bagged a prestigious title of the Sexiest Man Alive 2020. Fans are going crazy about so many things coming together to celebrate their most-loved music band, BTS. The hashtag #SexiestManJungkook went viral on Twitter, and it is still dominating some of the recent hashtags on the internet. To be honest, we are not surprised when People Magazine announced its poll result. Jungkook can sweep you off your feet with his charm and that adorable smile. He can be both cute and sexy at the same time. Be it street styles or suits or even basic denim, the many fashion moments of the K-Pop singer prove why he deserves the title. To celebrate his and ARMY’s latest victory, we will look into some of the hottest pictures of the BTS member Jungkook, to steal your hearts, a little more!

Everything associated with BTS is famous. Be it ‘I Purple You,’ that redefined the expression of love or their music video releases or their fashion, each thing is celebrated by fans. Even on a random day, you will see people crushing over the BTS members. It proves the massive fan following the music band has garnered over the years. With Jungkook winning the title of Sexiest International Man Alive 2020, ARMY is going crazy and gushing over his photos like never before.

There could have been no better time than now to take a look back at some of the most amazing fashion moments that the Golden Maknae has given us. With time, he has found his own fashion, which is very recognizable nowadays. His freestyle, super fun expressions, wild hair colours, choices of clothes, and of course his skills, no wonder the man from Busan is favoured by women throughout the world.

Suit Up!

There Ain't Anything Called Too Many Colours!

That Expression!

Hotness!!!

The Black Swan

Good Lookin'

Seasons in Making!

Stealing Hearts!

K-Pop boy band is famous for their handsome and cute of members’ faces, primarily supported by their unique, trendy and fashionable styles. Being the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook sets the bar for fashion, and he is worthy of the ‘sexy’ title.

