Amazon, the online shopping website has come under the scanner of social media users for selling workout pants with photos of Hindu Gods on it. People have taken to Twitter calling out the company for hurting the religious sentiments of people. As pictures of the undergarments were shared widely on Amazon, #BoycottAmazon began to trend on social media platforms. People also took to Twitter holding papers with 'I boycott Amazon for demeaning Hindus' written on it. Surf board shorts, pyjamas, scarves, bathing suits in similar designs were also available on Amazon. People also shared pictures of a doormat with 'Om' written on it, which was available on Amazon. Amazon India in Trouble: FIR Against E-Commerce Giant For Hurting Sikh Religious Sentiments.

People also tweeted that Amazon has multiple times done the same and continues with the practices. Many of them shared photos of such products which were heavily criticised for not considering sentiments of people. While many others shared pictures and videos of uninstalling the Amazon app from their phone. And some of them said that Amazon should be boycotted and their app should be uninstalled.

And Door Mat on Amazon with the symbol of ॐ. pic.twitter.com/grlCLBZ6uI — Pāśupatāstra (@BHARATVARSH_780) November 9, 2020

Absolutely disgusted at how Amazon is even allowing religion to be showcased as a nothing but a fashion design! And that too,swimwear,bath mats??? Seriously? The makers of such products need to reprimanded! Amazon has to take action! #BoycottAmazon — Neolin (@NeolinPillay) November 10, 2020

In May 2019, Amazon faced the wrath of many Indian customers for selling doormats, yoga mats and toilet seat covers with the photos of Hindu Gods like Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha and Lord Buddha on it. In December 2018, Amazon was slammed by Sikh organisations for selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories with the image of Golden Temple on them. Amazon had removed the product from their site after the backlash. Sikh community across countries had taken to Twitter against Amazon for hurting religious sentiments.

