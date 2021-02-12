The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, is always making headlines, both with their skills and adorability. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—the members are an amazing compilation, and their uniqueness is what makes fans fall for them even more! While Jungkook and Taehyung are mostly praised for their hot looks, Jimin gains the attention for being ultra-cute! He is a hugger and a total Valentine Week 2021 crush of the day! If we were to make a list about all the things BTS Jimin does right, it would be his comforting capability that would top it all. Besides being a talented dancer, singer, and rapper, he has proved to be an incredible friend. Our ChimChim never shied away to snuggle up his members with all love, and K-Pop fandom ARMY hearts him more for his humble nature.

The boys often give fans some adorable moments they will cherish for long. But whenever it is Jimin in the frame, his goofiness and that charming smile win all the attention. Recently, a video went viral on Twitter that showed Mochi adorably sliding down snow hill and even losing his balance, making him look even cuter! There is no denying that he loves snow. He is a total child at heart, but knows well how and when to comfort his BTS members.

Time and again, JM was captured hugging his boys and making sure the members know that he cares for them! He is so cute. As we celebrate Valentine Week 2021 Hug Day today, February 12, we could think of no one but our very own ChimChim who wins ARMYs heart while giving away free hugs and comforting the BTS members.

Snow Boy ChimChim

That Smile!

Can Anyone Nail That Pose As Cool As Our JM? NO!

Our Silly Boy!

A Child At Heart, Jimin Just Loves Snow

Being famous could sure be fun, but the journey can be overwhelming. We had seen times when BTS members often got emotional on stage for getting all the love from the ARMY. Whether emotional, or just for fun, Jimin always try to keep their members feel secure in his love and give them giant hugs when in need, at times, randomly! His natural playful personality makes him our Valentine Week’s crush of the day. But for ARMYs, ChimChim is a forever crush!

