Valentine Week 2021 is here! While this means a lot different for couples and singles, to K-Pop fans, it is always about showering their love to their idols. Blackpink or BTS or other bands, the South Korean singers garner global attention and love. It only makes more sense to dedicate each day of Valentine Week to the K-Pop artists! For Propose Day, it has to be BTS Kim Taehyung, aka V. After all, it is the singer who redefined the meaning of love with his purple phrase! Song lyrics, choreography, fashion and more, everything about Tae Tae makes him special and ARMYs favourite. So, our Valentine Week 2021 crush of the day, aka Propose Day, is V.

The seven members—Rap Monster Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V of BTS, enjoy massive fan followers across the world. The band’s annual Winter Package 2021 is set to roll out soon. While all the members enjoy their popularity because of their unique style, it is V who is the most precious eye candy. He is famous for his irresistible cuteness, unique behaviour, and charm. The K-Pop singer even set most records in 2020. Tae Tae is the ultimate crush for fans on Valentine Week. Let's be honest, for V’s fans, every day, is ‘V-Day.’ If you are not yet a V Stan, brace yourself because you will never leave this page without loving him.

Hotness Alert!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHYUNG (@btstae)

Man in Black!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS V 방탄소년단 뷔🐯 (@bts_v)

Isn't He the Cutest?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS V 방탄소년단 뷔🐯 (@bts_v)

We Purple You!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS V 방탄소년단 뷔🐯 (@bts_v)

Cosy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS V 방탄소년단 뷔🐯 (@bts_v)

The Jaw-Dropping Mirror Selfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS V 방탄소년단 뷔🐯 (@bts_v)

You Have ARMYs Heart!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS V 방탄소년단 뷔🐯 (@bts_v)

Isn’t he the cutest? V accents his outfits with a variety of designer bags, belts and ties—often featuring Gucci’s stitched animal designs. Besides, beret hats and glasses with light tints are some of his favourite go-to accessories. Enjoy your Valentine Week, by crushing on the above charming photos of your favourite V!

