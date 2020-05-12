Burj Khalifa Gathers Donations of 1.2 Million Meals by Putting Up Its Lights for Sale in First-of-a-Kind Initiative to Help Those Affected by Pandemic (Watch Pics and Video)

Burj khalifa donation box (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa launched a donation box a week ago and has made a wonderful contribution of 1.2 million meals to help the people affected by COVID-19 pandemic. The idea was people could buy external lights for as less as 10 dirhams, which would support one meal. As the donations came in, the tower lit up. There were bids for the lights at the very top. This was the first of its kind initiative done by the world's tallest building and the results are truly hopeful towards the larger spirit of offering help. Within a week of the initiative, there was a collection of 1.2 million meals to support those suffering economically because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures of the tower lit up to celebrate the initiative were shared on Twitter. Burj Khalifa Lights Up With 'Stay Home' Message Urging All People to be Indoors (View Pics and Video).

This fundraising initiative was a part of a campaign launched to fund 10 million meals to support families of the low-income group. Notably, the holy month of Ramadan is ongoing and the idea was to support and help the economically backward people. The donation box initiative was launched by The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. As reported in the Khaleej Times, the donations came in not from UAE alone but 110 nationalities. They put a stunning light show to announce the contributions made possible by the people.

Watch The Pics and Video Here:

The tallest building turned into a donation box and although the scheme has been concluded, the 10 million meal campaign will go on to help Covid-19-hit communities. Talking about this feat, the Khaled Al Shehhi, manager of the World's Tallest Donation Box said, "The initiative allowed donors to see the direct impact of their contributions through the lights they shine on the world's tallest building, which symbolises the rays of hope their acts of giving bring to people's lives at this critical time." It is indeed a great initiative!