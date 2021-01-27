Dogs are indeed hooman’s best friend! Every now and then, there surfaces videos and photos with canines showcasing their love and loyalty towards the masters. Social media is filled with such videos that instantly brings a smile to viewers. Over the years, there have been many social media challenges that involve the adorable pooches and their hilarious reactions. ‘What the fluff’ was one such challenge that went crazy viral in 2018 and the next year, was the ‘invisible challenge’ that pranked the innocent canines. This year, it is #CallYourDogsName when they are sitting right next to you! This the latest obsession of social media users as they prank their innocent doggos who are left puzzled in the videos.

If you are a dog lover, you must be aware of all the latest trends and videos involving them. Recently, a video of a pet went viral waiting outside a hospital for her owner until finally reunited. The clip melts everyone’s heart on the internet. Now there are videos on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms of owners pulling off the hilarious prank by calling their names when the pooches are sitting right next.

The videos start with owners sitting or lying beside their doggos. As the clips go on, the hoomans pretend not to see their pets and continue to call them by their name according to the challenge. Pets are confused! Their expressions and reactions to this challenge are what makes the videos aww-worthy! Many videos surface on the internet with the viral hashtag #CallYourDogsName and each of the clip has its own charm and funny element you cannot miss.

Watch the Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARLEY NYC (@marleyinnyc)

Internet's Favourite, Tucker Too Got Pranked!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TUCKER | The Golden Retriever (@tuckerbudzyn)

What's Your Pawblem?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumham (@rumham_the_pug)

'I am Right Here'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi 👑 Beatrix BeeBlossom🐝 (@kikii.do.you.love.me)

So Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bailey 🐶 (@yourdaily_bailey)

We Have a Camera Shy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musiikkia, joka kuuntelee (@rasiofficial)

What is Going On?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness (@guinness_theirishsetter)

The videos are so adorable! If you have a pet and you are looking forward to tricking your pup, this challenge can be right for you. Make sure you capture the moment and share on social media with the viral hashtag!

