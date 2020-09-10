A Canadian news anchor was criticised for showing 'too much cleavage' on national television. Kori Sidaway, a journalist for CHEK News in Victoria, took to Twitter sharing the email she received from a viewer asking her to 'dress appropriately' on air. Kori said that she won't' falls for body shaming and is to going to retaliate by sharing the message she received from 'Cleavage Patrol'. As the tweet went viral, people supported the journalist saying that she looked professional on the TV. Man Gropes Fox Sports Reporter on Live TV, She Hits Back With Her Microphone, Watch Video.

Kori shared screenshots of the email along with the attachments she received alongside the caption, "This screenshot was sent to me and my colleagues in an attempt to shame and police my body. Well, I’m taking my power back. To the nameless computer warrior(s) who try to reduce women into an outfit or a body part — this generation of women, doesn’t stand for harassment."

Here's The E-mail Kori Received:

One of the two attachments she received was a photo of Kori during a news segment in which she wore a white V-neck blouse. The second image showed a woman in a cleavage-revealing top, probably suggesting how Kori looked on TV while reporting. The email read, "Breaking news. Too much cleavage can break your news story. Don't let it happen to you. Episode: Sunday September 6, 5-7pm." The email also advise Kori to "dress appropriately, it was hard to get there." The person has addressed themselves as 'Vancouver Island Cleavage Patrol'.

As Kori's tweet went viral, anchors of other news channels said that they have also had similar experiences. People supported her and hit out at the unnamed person. One of the Twitter users wrote, "To the nameless keyboard warrior(s) who try to reduce women in media, in politics, in whatever workplace, in public or at home — into an outfit or a body part — just a warning, this generation of women doesn't stand for harassment of any kind."

As support poured in for Kori, she thanked her followers. She tweeted thanking them for making her 'feel so much less alone, so supported and so much more empowered'. She also wrote, "You helped take my lemon and made lemonade."

