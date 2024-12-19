Mona Alam, a popular Pakistani TV news anchor, is currently embroiled in a controversy involving the leak of a private video. Recently, there have been many private videos of celebrities, influencers, and public figures from Pakistan that have been leaked online. However, Mona is the first victim whose private video has been leaked online or has someone misusing her name to gain fame through such controversies. Previously, videos of Imsha Rehman, Mathira Mohammad, Kanwal Aftab, Maryam Faisal, and Minahil Malik too had leaked online. Mona Alam seems to be the next victim on the list. So what exactly is the controversy about? Mathira Viral MMS Video Link Leaked: Who Is Mathira M? Know About Popular Pakistani Influencer Whose Alleged Controversial Private Video Surfaced Online.

Mona Alam Private Video Leak Controversy

Recently, an explicit clip of a woman in a compromising situation was leaked online. It showed the woman in a negative light and it quickly went viral. It was alleged that the woman in the MMS video was Pakistani TV news anchor Mona Alam. However, the news anchor is not taking this sitting down and is fighting back. In an online post, she ridicules the viral video and calls it fake. She states that the objectionable video is being spread by haters who are falsely claiming that it is her. To clarify her side, she shares screenshots of her complaint regarding the video and those who are spreading claims that it is her in the video. She also points out that the woman in the video is criminal, and she warns that those who engage in such activities will have to face the consequences. Maryam Faisal Private Video Leak: What Is the Controversy Linked to Pakistani TikTok Star? Influencer Becomes Victim in Series of Intimate MMS Leak Scandal.

Mona Alam Ridicules Viral MMS, Calls It Fake

🚨 This woman’s objectionable video is being spread by petty haters on social media, claiming it’s me. She’s a proven criminal herself & hence posting her real screen grab for clarity I’ve moved Agencies; My character is spotless & all campaigners against it will face the MUSIC! pic.twitter.com/X4pSnMdeX6 — Mona Alam (@MonaAlamm) December 18, 2024

The increase in the number of such private video leaks highlights the need for stricter cybersecurity measures and the need to implement stringent rules to prevent and stop such videos from leaking and circulating online. It also emphasises the importance of bringing those who leak such videos or spread fake claims to justice.

