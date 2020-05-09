‘Can’t Wait to Walk Down the Aisle’ Funny Memes Take Over Twitter As Netizens Share Pics of ‘Non-essential’ Places Shut During Lockdown

‘Can’t Wait to Walk Down the Aisle’ Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @babyloncate/ Twitter)

It has been more than two months now, that many nations across the world are under lockdown, restricting themselves from even meeting their near ones. The fear of coronavirus has gripped us all. With the increase in the number of cases increasing, people are allowed to go out only for essentials and to maintain the social distancing protocol. The ongoing pandemic has led to the cancellation of thousands of events around the world and so our everyday lifestyle. Hence, a new funny meme has arrived showing people daydreaming of walking down all kind of aisles (not just wedding). From those in aeroplanes to department stores to movie theatres and malls, netizens cannot wait for the day; they finally walk down in these aisles without worry! Travellers List Capital Cities They Have Visited So Far as They Miss Exploring Places While in Quarantine.

In the images circulating on social media, netizens share their desire to ‘walk down the aisle’ of the non-essential businesses that are shut to slow the spread of coronavirus. Gyms, bookstores, malls, restaurants, airplanes, market places, and so much more, people cannot wait to explore these places. The viral meme reveals individuals feeling nostalgic, remembering the world that was before the pandemic and hope that life will soon return to that normalcy, one day. TikTokers Are Channelling Their Creative Skills by Recreating Airline Travel Experience Sitting at Home.

Check Tweets:

Can’t wait to walk down the isle pic.twitter.com/dskLsB70bs — Dynamic Watcher (@KarolineBlek) May 7, 2020

Can't Wait to Walk Down the Aisle!

can’t wait to walk down the isle pic.twitter.com/mhuJhwk2uo — c ⎊ t e (@babyloncate) May 9, 2020

With No Worry!

can’t wait to walk down the isle pic.twitter.com/K6sD4Wb63b — c ⎊ t e (@babyloncate) May 9, 2020

Aisles!

I can’t wait to walk down the isle pic.twitter.com/EhebEMH4wA — fabiana (@fabianacsaa) May 9, 2020

Take Me By the Beach!

Can’t wait to walk down the isle. pic.twitter.com/dkkXf7hwIl — hayley (@haylzz04) May 9, 2020

Soothing!

I can’t wait to walk down the isle pic.twitter.com/nObf6FM2UN — a scorpio🦕 (@maddyywinslow) May 8, 2020

Travellers Be Like!

Can’t wait to walk down the isle pic.twitter.com/GTjtaMzjTE — disgoapp (@disgosocial) May 8, 2020

Almost in Tears!

I can't wait to walk down the Isle pic.twitter.com/KtNYhC9sBP — kyle (@BamfordKyle) May 8, 2020

You cannot go out now, just like you could not, nearly two months ago. The situation is not the same. Birthdays, weddings, festivals and many other celebrations have gone virtual, because there is no other way. However, the hope remains, and that is what is keeping all of us to survive each day, happily amid the lockdown. The ‘can’t wait to walk down the aisle’ meme is just another reminder as to how desperately we wait for everything to go back to how it has always been!