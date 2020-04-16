TikTokers Are Channelling Their Creative Skills by Recreating Airline Travel Experience Sitting at Home (Watch Videos)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The pandemic has gripped nations. The countries worst-hit by the COVID-19 are under lockdown to curb the spread. At this situation, it is understandable that people are missing the outside world more than ever. Especially travellers! Those who find peace travelling across are undergoing through major blues now. Even flight journeys! Yes, people have taken to TikTok sharing how they recreated airline travel scenes at their home amid the lockdown. They are channelling their creative skills pretty well. The videos being shared on TikTok accompanied by the hashtag, #TravelFromHome shows how people created their flying experience by sitting at their laundry room, living room and everywhere possible at their home. TikTok Users Are Predicting Future Using Netflix for the Viral 'Psychic TV Challenge'!

As per reports, TikTok user, Jeroen Gortworst initiated this trend. He posted a video of himself seated to what appeared like a commercial flight that is ready to take off. Gortworst can be seen sitting calmly, sipping his wine while wearing sunglasses and earbuds, with his tray table down. As the camera zooms out, you see Gortworst is, in fact, sitting in his laundry room with what appears to be a tablet or laptop kept inside the washing machine or dryer, creating a window-like appearance. Dalgona Coffee TikTok Videos: Netizens Try The Latest Viral Trend of Brewing Thick Coffee at Home.

Here's the Video:

Isn’t it hilarious? People online were quick to pick up the trend. Travel lovers accurately recreated the scene, often by using household objects or camera trickery to mimic the look and feel being on a plane.

Travel From Home Begins!

Major Missing?

Ready to Fly!

Creativity on Some Other Level!

Missing the Window Seat!

Minimal leg room, tiny tray tables and cramped quarters are clearly being missed during the quarantine. One of the side effects of self-isolation is extreme boredom which in turn has led to the explosion of social media challenges. But the newest trend of travel from home seems like the epitome of creativity. You will be convinced that people are actually on board, ready to take off, unless you watch it till the end. It is really great to see how people are engaging themselves while quarantining.