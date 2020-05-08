Travellers List Capital Cities They Have Visited So Far as They Miss Exploring Places While in Quarantine (Check Tweets)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The quarantine is taking quite a toll on us. We are at home, daydreaming about going on fantastic adventures to exotic places. It is not a great time for all of us and entirely for travellers. Most of the travel lovers have had to cancel their trips because of the pandemic. Some of them would have been at distant places, exploring, taking pictures and indulging in so many adventures while visiting places. Since none of that happened and trips got cancelled, travellers at home, bored are revisiting those memories after they list capital cities they so visited so far. Yes, people on Twitter are sharing the number of places they have travelled, and they are happy to flaunt it. TikTokers Are Channelling Their Creative Skills by Recreating Airline Travel Experience Sitting at Home.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak and as it, unfortunately, spread in other nations, people were asked to stay at home as much as possible in a bid to flatten the curve. Travel lovers continued to making memes and jokes about just how they had to cancel their plans. Some were recreating the flying experience at their home! Now, they are listing down places they visited so far. Twitter user @OliverNorgrove first popped the question to his followers. “How many capital cities have you been to? I've been to 10! London, Oslo, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lima, Bogota, Prague, Rome, Berlin and Vatican City,” reads the tweet. Hundreds of Sheep Flock on Empty Turkey Streets Is Another Example of How Animals Are Reclaiming Cities While the World Is in Lockdown.

Here's the Tweet:

How many capital cities have you been to? I've been to 10! London, Oslo, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lima, Bogota, Prague, Rome, Berlin and Vatican City — Oliver Norgrove (@OliverNorgrove) May 7, 2020

Soon Twitterati began to list down the number of places they visited. Honestly, the list is quite impressive. From London to Prague, travel lovers have explored many cities across the world!

I think it’s quite sensible. Many great things to see in other cities. But... London, Paris, Rome, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Madrid, Vienna, Athens, Budapest, Belgrade, Prague, Berlin, Dublin, New Delhi, Kathmandu (does Amsterdam count?). 16! Also.... most of them not by plane — Nic (@nicolec42) May 7, 2020

London, Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, Athens, Tehran, Tripoli, Damascus, Amman, Yerevan, Tbilisi, Paris, Brussels, Madrid, Valetta, Rome, Columbo, Vienna, Budapest, Dublin. I think that’s it. Should have been in Beirut a couple of weeks ago ☹️. You’re young & there’s lots of time ! — Beth Brooke (@BethBrooke8) May 7, 2020

Dublin, Belfast/Edinburgh/London if we're counting home nations separate, Madrid, Brussels, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Berlin, Rome, VC, Budapest, Bratislava, Abu Dhabi, Port Moresby, Port Vila, Wellington https://t.co/FhayJRIcVx — Christopher (@youngbuckeen) May 7, 2020

amsterdam, paris, berlin, london, washington dc, ottawa, rome, vatican city, brussels, prague, athens, luxembourg, oranjestad, lisbon, madrid - cities are my favourite place honestly https://t.co/prsqvvbl4c — Anne͟ (@milIionplaces) May 7, 2020

Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Belfast, Rome, London, Edinburgh that’s it I think https://t.co/00fB8gGMF2 — iris (@stumblehomeiris) May 7, 2020

Berlin, Vienna, Tallinn, Riga, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, Paris, Brussels, Rome, Vatican, London, Prague, Luxembourg and Edinburgh. So 16 ✌🏻 I posted this before but forgot one 😂😂 https://t.co/WaJW8wOwVi — Nads (@Nads_Pichler) May 7, 2020

So how many capital cities have you explored so far? Make down the list; maybe you will enjoy revisiting the memories while continuing to quarantine. Social media has been playing a significant role in keeping us occupied during this difficult time. And trends such as the above are a few examples, as to how people are captivated.