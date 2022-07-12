Nipples are such a big deal on Instagram. We're talking about female nipples...male nipples on the other hand are perfectly okay. This nipple bias on social media has some of the strongest women free the nipple on Instagram and despite some hostile takedowns by Instagram, their stance won't change. From Florence Pugh and Amber Heard to Kendall Jenner and Bella Thorne... so many celebs have taken it to social media to free the nipple in the sexiest of pics. Their XXX-tra hot pics have taken social media by storm giving it back to haters and HOW! Take a look at some of the HOTTEST celebs who let their nipples lose, gaining so much love! Amber Heard Frees the Nipple in This NSFW Instagram Picture, Supports The Social Campaign by Slipping into a Blazer Braless!

1. Kylie Jenner

Check out Kylie Jenner's free the nipple. While it may not exactly be the real nipples, this picture surely speaks volumes about why it should be acceptable for women to bare their nipples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

2. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh had people's jaws dropped on the floor at the recently held fashion show in Rome in pink couture. Check out:

i want this look tattooed on my mf forehead #FlorencePugh pic.twitter.com/eXXa4HRVi7 — trinity fabré (taylor’s version) (@trinityfabr3) July 8, 2022

Read Florence Pugh's Powerful Messages on 'Free The Nipple' Post Commotion Regarding her Gorgeous Pink Gown!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

3. Madonna

Madonna freed the nipple and left her fans in love. However, she also had to lash out at Instagram for deleting her post without any warning where the singer exposed her nipple. The 63-year-old singer angrily re-shared the photos on the photo-sharing platform expressing her disappointment and writing a long open note condemning what Instagram did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

4. Bella Thorne

XXX OnlyFans star Bella Thorne has always given it back to the haters and this time it is via freeing her nipple. Check out her super hot pic baring her nipple online:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

5. Amber Heard

Amber Heard who has been in the news for her case against Johnny Depp had once taken Instagram by storm via this free the nipple pic on social media:

Amber Heard's Latest Instagram Photo!

6. Kendall Jenner

Who can ever forget Kendal Jenner's pic where she bared her nipples making her fans go crazy for her? Check out the super HOT pic:

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Katie Eleanor Grand/Instagram)

Each time a queen comes out and frees the nipple, along with praises she also deals with some trolls. Just recently Florence Pugh was trolled by some sexist people after she stepped out in a see-through Valentino dress. But she was not having it at all. She said, "F**king Free The F**king Nipple" leaving her fans rooting for her.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).