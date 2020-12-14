Christmas 2020 is coming! Within next 10 days, the vibes about the festive season are only going to get better as people excitedly wait for the celebrations. Decorated Xmas trees are up, and some people have really experimented to make their trees unique. People have decorated their trees with facemasks, gloves, sanitizers and tissue paper rolls this time. But if you are a cat owner, you know the troubles of keeping up the Christmas tree safe. Those who have put up their Xmas trees are already seeing their cats attacking the decorations. Pictures and videos of cats attacking Christmas trees are shared online.

Cats on Christmas trees is not new. The felines somehow enjoy taking down the ornaments, playing with them or just jumping up on the pines and hiding in there. One time, a picture of a cat hiding in Christmas tree went viral as the challenge was to find out the pet from the picture. So the unsaid tradition of cats messing up Christmas trees continues even now. Cat owners have shared pictures and videos of their cats taking over the trees, attacking them. Maybe they should have opted for giant Home Depot skeletons for Christmas like some people have.

Check Pics and Videos of Cats Attacking Christmas Trees 2020:

It Took Just 5 Mins!

5 bloody minutes it's been up,5 bloody minutes!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Zp7cGqlwn8 — Louise 🎄🎅🎄🎅🎄 (@LouBeardsley) December 12, 2020

The Cat's Routine

Eat🍖 Sleep💤 Attack tree🎄 Repeat pic.twitter.com/tlQnAKIG54 — 🎄🎅 Ho Ho Lola The 3-Legged Christmas Cat 🎅🎄 (@LolaLegged) December 10, 2020

Ready to Attack in 3, 2, 1...

The cat about to perform another attack on the Christmas tree! pic.twitter.com/hTIzDnZZqV — Jonathan wade (@rubble75) December 10, 2020

Imagine All 4 Together!

Starting to decorate for Christmas.... not even 5 minutes later, 1 of my 4 cats are already trying to attack 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rd9R8KDwhX — mary (@maryskareckas) December 8, 2020

HAHAHA

When you have cats but still want Christmas. #Winning pic.twitter.com/FSDXhkTSr0 — Chris Persists (@ChrisPersists) December 5, 2020

Knocking It

Christmas tree is up! Currently taking bets on whether it lasts until Christmas or not, which cat will knock it over, & how many times. 🎄😺 pic.twitter.com/PmlzeJtWxJ — Ranae 🐾 (@TheNerdyCatLady) December 13, 2020

Are you a cat owner and also happen to put up a Christmas tree? Then you'd totally relate to these attacks. Or have to taken any precautions to protect your Xmas trees from your felines? Do let us know and help others to keep their trees from knocked down several times before the festival.

