Mumbai, May 13: In what can be seen as a bizarre incident, people in Mexico are reportedly said to be chasing a blood-sucking "Chupacabra" vampire after a ram was allegedly found dead. As per reports, the dead ram was found with bizarre wounds and no eyes. Local villagers of Mexico claim that the mythical creature allegedly plucked out the eyes of a male sheep before leaving it dead.

As per a report in the DailyStar.Co.UK, the blood-sucking "Chupacabra" vampire's name translates to "goat-sucker". Mexicans also claimed that the "goat sucker" vampire left the male sheep with bloody gashes to its neck and mouth. The incident came to light after the dead ram was found lying on a rock in Leona Vicario, near Cancun. Chupacabra? Texas Zoo Authorities Seek Community Help in Identifying 'Strange' Creature Captured on Camera.

Goat Found Dead With Wounds and No Eyeballs

Local resident Jenni Silvia Pardo, who lives in the same area shared pictures of the shocking discovery on social media. Taking to social media, Pardo said, "I think there are Chupacabras in Leona Vicario. I’ve been investigating what animal could leave them like this." To everyone's dismay, the goat was reportedly found with strange wounds and no eyeballs.

In her post, Pardo said that she found the dead ram at around 7 am. Furthermore, she even claimed that she saw the goat alive the same day and even the previous afternoon. After coming across Pardo's post, many netizens blamed the vampire-like monster, who is believed to "drink the blood of livestock". ‘Baby Loch Ness Monster’ on UK Beach! Mysterious Creature That Washed Up Dead on Beach Irks Netizens Due to Its Bizarre Looks (View Pics).

While sightings of "Chupacabras" have been reported since the 1970s, none have been officially confirmed to date. Meanwhile, a few users blamed Pardo alleging that the pictures are fake. "He’s been dead for days," one user said while a second user wrote, "Jaguarundis [a wild cat native to the Americas] usually eat the soft parts, the eyes and the tongue."

