Coronavirus Survivor in Kerala Cheered by Kasargod Hospital Staff and Patients on His Discharge, Watch Heartwarming Video

Kasargod, April 4: The total coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 2902, with 68 deaths, the union ministry of health said. The virus, which has created global havoc, has also damaged the economy to a huge extent. Originating in China's Wuhan, the virus has also affected India heavily. During this difficult time, a video of recovered COVID-19 patient has been making rounds on social media. In the clip, the person can be seen cheered by doctors and medical staff while leaving the hospital. India's Oldest COVID-19 Patient, 93-Year-Old Thomas Abraham, Discharged From Hospital in Kerala After Recovery (View Pic).

The discharge video of a recovered person from Kerala's Kasargod has been making rounds on the internet. In the video, hospital staff and other patients can be seen cheering for him as he leaves the hospital. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"Every recovery is a triumph. This man recovered from Covid19 and is getting discharged from the hospital. Cheered by patients and staff, this happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala," said Kerala minister for cooperation and tourism Kadakampally Surendran in a tweet.

Kerala COVID-19 Recovered Person's Discharge Turns Viral:

Every recovery is a triumph. This man recovered from Covid19 and is getting discharged from the hospital. Cheered by patients and staff, this happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala.#keralafightsCorona #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/pOxR1uMNLY — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, 184 people have recovered from COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health, the maximum number of cases have been reported in Maharashtra (484), followed by Tamil Nadu (418). Delhi and Kerala have reported 400 and 338 cases, respectively.