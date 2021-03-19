We've usually seen businesses trying their best to satisfy the customers in whatever ways to make a name for themselves BUT it is not always easy. Sometimes, it just gets so difficult when the customers ask for things that incomprehensible. Well, the same was the case with this one customer who wanted to purchase a dozen masks and he only received 12. Yes, as simple as it sounds, it turned out to be a perplexing situation for the business owner, who didn't understand ways to tackle the solution. Prank to Teach COVIDIOTS a Lesson is Going Viral, Funny 'Mask ka Challan' Video Serves an Important Reminder to Wear Facemasks in Public.

The mask company is called Zada’s Vault, which received the "angry" email from the client demanding a refund for not receiving the correct number of items. These dozen of custom facemasks were for a baby shower and McCray the owner did exactly the same and sent 12 masks along with a bill of $60 for the dozen, with means each mask priced at $5. However, she received an angry email, the subject line of which read "wrong mask order".

The mail read: "Hello, I ordered a dozen custom masks from you, however, you only sent me 12. I really needed them all. I would like a refund please and I will no longer support your business. I try to support black owned businesses but you guys continue to rip people off".

The 30-year-old business owner was certainly taken aback and said to the Mirror: "I just felt terrible for her and African American business gets bad reps from people a lot. I take pride in customer service – she already had a stereotype in her mind"

Check Tweet By Zada’s Vault:

A lot of people have asked about the invoice and maybe it was hard to understand. Well here it is. If it is had to understand. Please let me know if it's hard to read so I can adjust it. * my logo is usually transparent. Not sure why it's showing up black *#Dubzen pic.twitter.com/a0J7NrKNR8 — Zada's Vault (@zadasvault) March 12, 2021

Moving on, although she couldn’t correct the client’s basic knowledge of the metric system — getting a lot of support online, she decided to use her newly acquired knowledge of the word ‘Dubzen’ to launch some offers. Offering 20 per cent off on total, she urged customers to use dubzen code to avail the discount. Dub, meaning 20, is usually a slang associated with packages of weed in the US. As some pointed out she had mistakenly used “then” in her email instead of than while communicating with the angry client, being a sport, McCray has implemented the gaffe into offers as well. “Use the code: then/than to receive free shipping(US only, doesn’t apply to football skyline table.)”

