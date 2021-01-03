The coronavirus crisis is still looming over our heads, with the new strain of COVID-19 being detected. But people have become ignorant about the dangers of the deadly virus in the last few months. Although wearing masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory these basic norms are flouted at various occasions. In order to teach COVIDIOTS a lesson, a YouTuber Zuber Khan shared a Mask Challan prank and quiet a successful one as the results have been captured instantly on camera. The prank showed a policeman slapping a man for not wearing a mask in a public garden, every time others around were not seen wearing their masks. Video of this prank video is going viral online. Journalist Takes Funny Interview Of Donkey, Gives Important Message to COVIDIOTS Roaming Outside Without Wearing Facemasks (Watch Video).

The video was shared online on YouTube channel Pranks Rush and it has also found its way on Twitter where people are having a good laugh. It shows a public park where there are a lot of people talking a walk, wearing their masks incorrectly or not wearing them at all. There are a group of youngsters who are also enjoying their game in the park, none of them wearing a facemask. To teach these COVIDIOTS a lesson, a policeman is seen slapping a guy for not wearing a mask especially when there are other people passing around who are not wearing their facemasks. Looking at it, the people immediately remove their masks and wear it or those who are wearing it incorrectly, put it back. So the instant results of the prank working are showing.

Check The Prank Video Here:

The funny video has been shared on Twitter as well, where people have appreciated the technique of "enforcing discipline" in India.

Check The Tweet Here:

That’s How ! We call that “Enforcement of Discipline” in India !!! 😂😎🤓 pic.twitter.com/GXAnX7PWBK — Col Tekpal Singh (@ColTekpal) January 2, 2021

The funny part aside, this video is a reminder that we need to wear masks at all times in public. It is one of the basic ways to keep ourselves safe from the deadly coronavirus.

