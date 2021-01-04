Begin the first Monday of New Year with an adorable video. A clip of a dog and dolphin's zoomies has gone viral on social networking platforms. It seems that the little doggo is trying to be friends with the water animal. The clip was initially shared on Reddit with the caption 'awww' from where it went viral on the internet. People commented that the little dog was only trying to make friends with dolphins. And like dogs always are, they are simply excited about making friends all the time, be it humans, animals or at times birds. Adorable Pics and Videos of These Mixed Breed Dogs Will Make You Love Them 'Mutt' More!

The video was shot in an aquarium. In the clip, the dog can be seen zooming in front of the dolphin as it swims towards it. Both the animals then begin the race from one end to the other end. Both the animals seem quite happy playing the game or realising that they just made new friends. A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "Nothing like making a new friend." Videos of Cute Puppies That Will Make You Smile!

Video of Dog And Dolphin Playing a Good Game:

Pupper playing dolphin tag 😆😄😁😍 pic.twitter.com/RoqDTHUcbI — TheRealDWoo 🚣‍♀️🏡 (@TheRealDWoo) January 3, 2021

After being shared on Saturday, the video has received over 63,800 upvotes. On Twitter, multiple users are posted, with one having more than 1,600 views. While some called the video cute, others felt it was an unlikely friendship. A Reddit user wrote, "I love it when animals are friends. How precious." Another joked, "I love it when animals are friends. How precious." How did you like the video? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).