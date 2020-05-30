Dalgona Coffee by Grandfather! 91-Year-Old Making Viral Beverage With Grandchildren is Too Cute to Be Missed Out Part of This Viral Trend

Grandpa makes Dalgona Coffee (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

You could have been tired or maybe irritated of seeing all the Dalgona coffee videos and pictures which became quite a rage about a month ago on social media. But there's one video that will definitely leave you with a smile. A 91-year-old grandfather from Singapore made an attempt at making this frothy coffee and his reactions are just too cute to ignore. He is helped by his grandchildren in making the viral beverage and at the end when he sips it, he doesn't look too impressed with it. The video is just too cute. Dalgona Coffee is Viral Trend on Social Media, Here's How to Make Whipped Brew That Has Caught Internet's Fancy (Watch Videos).

Dalgona coffee, which gets its name after Korean sweet candy, first came on TikTok. Within the next few days, it was all over Instagram and people had even tried varieties in the same. It became so viral that the trend became a target of funny memes and jokes even. The glorious days of this trend may have gone by as newer food trends came in the following days. But this short clip of a grandpa's attempt at making this frothy beverage cannot be missed. And if you particularly weren't a fan of this coffee, you will love it even more as even grandpa doesn't seem to be impressed. Dalgona Coffee Recipe Fail, Funny Memes Pass! Netizens Who Failed to Make the Trending Beverage Console Themselves by Sharing Hilarious Jokes.

Watch The Video Here:

Cute isn't he? Especially, the part where he gets tired of whisking the mixture to make it frothy. How many of you can relate to that tired face? The reaction at the end of it as he says, "There's not much taste" and laughs it off is too cute. This looks like an ongoing series as a few days ago, another video of grandpa eating a McSpicy was shared online. But the Dalgona coffee video has impressed more people. We have seen so many videos of people cooking in quarantine, showing off their baking skills, taking part in viral trend, but this grandpa's reaction has all our heart.