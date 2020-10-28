YouTuber-turned-OnlyFans Star Trisha Paytas in grabbing headlines once again and this time fans aren't happy. Trisha Paytas is being called out online for "flashing" her vagina and while enticing her OnlyFans fans to click on her XXX page for more x-rated content. In the 18+ picture, she can be seen flashing her vagina while trying to play with herself and social media users are disgusted. Also, this won't be the first time Trisha Paytas did something like this as per netizens.

Paytas was trending on the micro-blogging after netizens couldn't contain their disgust for the latest picture she had shared on Twitter. "Everytime i see that trisha paytas is trending i just know that everyone has seen her c**chie.. again", said one Twitter user. Another user stated, “Of course trisha paytas is trending cuz her n00ds got leaked. i dont really know what to expect anymore.” "I see that Trisha paytas photo one more time and im gonna f***ing hurt someone", another commented while yer another said, “Going to pretend i didn’t see trisha paytas’ wooha just now.”

See Reactions From Netizens:

really have to thank twitter for putting the tweets explaining why Trisha paytas is trending at the top of the tag... I have spared my eyes once again — Imogen 💙🦚💙 (@wolf10849) October 28, 2020

Subtle

going to pretend i didn’t see trisha paytas’ wooha just now pic.twitter.com/8yvBl9Qq43 — jamir (@magentaruv) October 28, 2020

LOL

did not just see trisha paytas pussy on the tl i am leaving this planet and never coming back pic.twitter.com/HvJ83LJfOD — spooky hiro⁷ 🕸🎃 (@lucifuker) October 28, 2020

Just a few weeks ago it was claimed that she flashed her a**hole on Twitter. Paytas had shared a screenshot on her official Twitter account and soon her name was on the trending list. Her post read, "Is it my b***hole or p***yhole that’s trending? See both on http://OnlyTrish.com 18+."

OnlyFans is a XXX social media platform unlike YouTube and Instagram, doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).