Happy New Year 2021, everyone! We survived a whole year, which is more of disastrous updates than everything else. Oh, we don’t even want to begin! As we look forward to a hopeful year, people are naturally sharing some positive quotes and Happy New Year 2021 messages. By now, your WhatsApp inboxes might just be full with New Year 2021 greetings and forward wishes. But social media has a hilarious take. It’s ‘New Year, New Me-me’ time and netizens, once again had the best reactions. As we enter another year and a decade, hilarious memes and jokes took over social media as a perfect start to 2021. Hopes and humour are both high and you cannot miss these funny and relatable reactions.

The start of the year is all about people reflecting on how the previous one went—its ups and downs and what they can take away from all the expectations. But this year, more than anything, all we anticipate is for 2021 to be less-chaotic. We had enough! Not that things are going to change overnight, but we desperately look forward to better days. The hopes are significantly high and more realistic this year as 2020 was hard on everyone for various reasons. And that keeps us going! Hope and humour are important to help one process and deal with any difficult times in a positive way. Let us check out some hilarious New Year 2021 funny memes and jokes that netizens are sharing on social media.

Check New Year 2021 Funny Memes:

Happy New Year! I made a meme to celebrate this momentous occasion 🥳 #2021 pic.twitter.com/3mJnCYQSIH — Profoaked (@Profoaked) January 1, 2021

New Year, New Me-me?

That was Jan 2020 "resolution" VS Jan 2021, God of mercy Good morning 🌞 pic.twitter.com/0EDz6mBwzp — Mitchell Brown (@iam_mitchell01) December 30, 2020

Who Else?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MemeosaTime (@memeosatime)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arcasia (@arcasia.meme)

So Relatable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by meme level (@level_meme)

Which One?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Virgin Hair Retailer (@spoiledbratsextensions)

Happy New Year 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memecafè (@meme_cafe_original)

In Our Head!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by फक्त मांजर प्रेमी (@fakt_manjar_premi)

Hahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅜🅔🅣🅐🅛🅥🅘🅧🅧🅔🅝🅝 (@metalvixxenn)

This is Mean!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Laughing Buddha (@laughing.buddha)

Why??

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Small slice of internet (@slice_of_internet)

Best of All

View this post on Instagram A post shared by random memes (@ran_dommemes23)

Aren’t they hilarious? No matter what, people obeyed to the restrictions and marked the onset of another year from home by celebrating it virtually. All we hope is that the year keeps you positive, healthy and safe. To deal with difficult times, humour will always remain as funny memes will continue to give us chuckles!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).