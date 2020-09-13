People across the nation, who own pets, especially dogs and cats, always hope to be able to travel with them without any hassle. But it is never easy. There are very limited resources and information on how to travel with your pets is available. While a few domestic flights do allow cats and dogs to fly with the passengers, they also have restrictions and guidelines that one must be adhered to. Otherwise, you may face some trouble or left stranded on the airport, like a journalist, Twitter user and a ‘cat lover,’ Rupsa Chakraborty. In a series of tweets, she explained how the Air India flight captain did not allow the feline to travel with her, at the ‘last moment.’ As per her claims on Twitter, the official website nowhere mentions that captains have the final say on whether a pet can travel on the flight or not. In this article, we will bring you the airline rules to travel with pets. Air Asia Flight Forced to Abort Take-Off as Dog Enters Runway at Goa Airport.

“Shame on you for employing flight captain who dislike animals. Today, I faced the worst harassment for being a cat lover. As per their website, cats with their carrier below 5kgs, can be carried in cabin. I also cross checked it with customer care,” tweeted Chakraborty, along with a screenshot of Air India ‘Policy for Carriage of Pets on Domestic Flights.’ Air India Issues 'Dress Code' For Employees, Bans Ripped Jeans, T-Shirts, Shorts And Flip Flops.

Here's the Tweet:

A thread:@airindiain, Shame on you for employing flight captain who dislike animals. Today, I faced the worst harassment for being a cat lover. As per their website, cats with their carrier below 5kgs, can be carried in cabin. I also cross checked it with customer care pic.twitter.com/M7uW6qaCpt — Rupsa Chakraborty (@RupsaChak) September 13, 2020

In the follow-up tweets, she went on explaining the entire scenario. Her flight was scheduled to depart at 6:15 am today, September 13, 2020, but at around 4:45 am, she was informed that the flight captain wouldn’t allow her pet cat to travel. Chakraborty went on accusing that the airline did not even refund her ticket worth Rs 5,500.

Air India Flight Captain Refused to Allow the Feline!

Last night, I reached airport at 1am sharp for my flight which was scheduled at 6.15am today. Staff checked the required documents of my cat & everything was fine. I paid 2.1K to fly my cat. Then around 4.45am, I was informed that the captain, Harish doesn't like flying with cats — Rupsa Chakraborty (@RupsaChak) September 13, 2020

She Further Accused Air India For Not Refunding Her Ticket

He didn't allow my cat to travel in the flight in violation of the rules laid on their website. If captains have the final say then why isn't it mentioned on the website? The airline didn't even refund my ticket worth 5.5K. I needed to travel to Kolkata as my mother is unwell. — Rupsa Chakraborty (@RupsaChak) September 13, 2020

Should We?

I pleaded the staff as my father kept calling me from hospital. Why the customer care didn't mention this? (I have recordings) There was another woman who faced the same harassment. Should we throw away our pets on roads? @Sachbang @ranjeetnature @KoradiaNirali @peta — Rupsa Chakraborty (@RupsaChak) September 13, 2020

Air India Responded to the Viral Twitter Thread!

Dear Ms Chakraborty, we always try our best to ensure our passengers do not face this kind of experience while travelling with us. We have already taken up the issue with concerned Departmental Heads for detailed inputs in this regard & will connect at the contact details given. — Air India (@airindiain) September 13, 2020

While, she claimed that there was no mention on the website that the flight caption has the final say on whether a pet can fly or not, the screenshot shared by her states the otherwise and a Twitter user pointed it out. “Such carriage is subject to approval of the commander of the flight,” reads the statement.

A Twitter User Shares Screenshot of the Airline's Policy!

Wrong to accuse @airindiain or captain!! It clearly states pic.twitter.com/ADqKHKbpG5 — JeM!N Panchal (@jemin_p) September 13, 2020

Air India Policy for Carriage of Pets on Domestic Fights

Small ‘inoffensive’ domestic pets such as dogs, cats and birds accompanied by valid health and rabies vaccination certificates are accepted on Air India Domestic flights. However, such carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight.

The pet must be carried in soft ventilated bags/kennel in the prescribed size. The weight of the pet, including the container, should not exceed 5 kgs.

Maximum of 2 pets are permitted per flight and passenger accompanying such pet will be seated in the last row of the booked cabin class.

A pet dog must be properly muzzled and leashed.

Pets can be carried as an accompanied baggage or shipped as Cargo. Bookings can be made for pets as Accompanied Baggage / Excess Baggage through Air India Reservations. You can read the detailed Air India Policy for Carriage of Pets on Domestic Flights, HERE.

Domestic pets such as dogs, cats and birds are permitted on Air India flights in the cabin or as checked-in baggage, but it depends on the regulations of the country of destination subjected to the conditions of the airlines. However, the commander of the flight has the final say on whether or not the pet can fly.

