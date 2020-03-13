Ducking Friendship! Video of 11 Ducks Meeting Daily to Swim Together is Giving People Major BFF Goals

Duck friendships (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Animals share interesting friendships and one of the best examples has been shown by a flock of 11 ducks. A video shared by a Chinese citizen has come up online, which shows how a total of eleven ducks that gather every day and go swimming together. A few birds first gather and then call out to the others from the neighbourhood. Once all of them are together, they move towards the river and go swimming. Interestingly, they also come back together and part their ways at sunset. A video has captured this wonderful bond between the flock of birds and it is now going viral on social media. Quack, Quack! Ducks Win Right to Loud Quacking in French Countryside After Case Filed Against Them.

A Twitter user called 'shell from florida' shared this video which she got from her father. The video is original courtesy of People's Daily China. A person in China managed to capture the interesting friendship between a flock of 11 ducks who regularly meet and go swimming together. The 55-second-long video truly captures the essence of friendship that these birds share. Netizens are impressed by this video and it is giving several people friendship goals. The cute video is going viral on the internet. Maine: Viral Video Dozens of Ducklings Halting the Biddeford Traffic in the Cutest Way Will Melt Your Heart!

Watch Video of Beautiful Friendship Between a Flock of Ducks:

dad just sent me this video pic.twitter.com/NqA8QPFzgk — shell from florida (@canalststation) March 12, 2020

Aren't they cute? The video has got over 8 lakh views and 40,000 plus retweets. And it is giving people major friendship goals. Check some of the reactions on this viral video.

Ducks Have Better Friendships!

ducks have better friendships than me https://t.co/2TcJkJUXXE — emal (@emeerr_) March 13, 2020

So Much Better

How do ducks have better friendships than I do.. — beanbun (@PossessiveBitch) March 13, 2020

Making People's Day

Made my day. Thank you more please — Chetna // cancel everything 🛑 (@chetnakum) March 12, 2020

Hahaha

My friends don’t even wait for me on the sidewalk if I’m tying my shoelaces — closet bad girl (@callmetikka) March 13, 2020

Extremely Important

extremely important https://t.co/uhLl4Z6lDC — Yoga Is More Canadian Than Kenji 🇨🇦🏒⛸🍩🍻🥌 (@yogaDGAF) March 13, 2020

For most of us who are caught up between the regular grind of work, this video serves a reminder that maybe we too should catch up with our pals. If your friends are being too busy and have no time to meet, you should definitely send this video to them.