Dutee Chand Orders Biryani on Swiggy Food Delivery App. Sprinter Disappointed by Its Quality Takes to Twitter, See Post

Photo Credits: @DuteeChand/Twitter

Food delivery apps have made ordering food easy. But restaurants often end up delivering food which is not that good in quality. There have been many instances when bad quality food was delivered to customers. Meanwhile, Indian sprinter Dutee also faced a similar situation as she was left disappointed by the quality of the food she ordered online. The national champion, as per her tweet, had ordered Chicken Dum Biryani. Dutee, however, was unhappy with its quality. The sprinter took to Twitter and posted a picture of food item along with screenshot of her order details. “Bad quality food. Don't order food at swiggy aap (sic),” tweeted Dutee. BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Award 2019: PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Vinesh Phogat Among Nominees for the Prestigious Award.

The food delivery app Swiggy was quick to respond to Dutee’s tweet and wrote, “Hey Dutee, we are really disappointed with the quality of food that you have received. We will get this sorted right away and connect with you over a call.”

Dutee Chand's Complaint

Hey Dutee, we are really disappointed with the quality of food that you have received. We will get this sorted right away and connect with you over a call. ^Adithya — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) February 16, 2020

In Swiggy’s latest reply to Dutee, it appears that the matter was resolved. "Hey Dutee, glad to have discussed this over our call. We shall continue on improving our services over and over again so that such instances might be minimized into the future. It is an honour to serve you. Much respect ,” wrote Swiggy’s customer care.

Swiggy's Final Response

Hey Dutee, glad to have discussed this over our call. We shall continue on improving our services over and over again so that such instances might be minimized into the future. It is an honour to serve you. Much respect :) ^Adithya — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) February 16, 2020

The 2018 silver medalist at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games is looking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the upcoming competitions. Dutee will be seen in action in the Khelo India University Games 2020 which will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 01.