Kindness and empathy, which we rarely see these days, but when we do, it just restores our faith in humanity. Many times we have come across an incident, where we saw how animals had saved humans from facing major injuries, or in the worst case, death. Now photos of an unconscious monkey are going viral. The animal which was electrocuted was not in its sense for nearly half-an-hour, before the police arrived at the spot. The pictures capture the crucial moment, when the cop used Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the monkey to help the animal regain its senses. The situation occurred in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, and the pictures have gone viral on social media with netizens praising the cop for his instant move to save the dying animal.

Recently, in Thailand, a rescuer performed CPR on an elephant calf who was hit by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms. Using the similar process, the UP cop saved the dying monkey. Firozabad Police shared the incident on its Twitter handle. The post explained how the monkey was electrocuted and left unconscious. The police officer identified as Pramod Kumar rushed to the scene to save the monkey. He used CPR to help the animal regain consciousness. After putting the effort of nearly half-an-hour, the monkey came back to its senses. Bus Driver in Chile Allowed a Stray Dog to Ride in Bus Because it Was Cold, Watch Heart-warming Video!

Here's the Post:

। उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस का संवेदनशील एवं मानवीय चेहरा। फिरोजाबादः-थाना उत्तर के कैला देवी पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज उ0नि0 प्रमोद कुमार द्वारा 11000 KV बिजली की लाइन के करंट लगने से गिरे एक बंदर की जान बचाने हेतु फस्ट एड दिया गया। करीब 30 मिनट के प्रयास के फलस्वरुप बंदर स्वस्थ हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/VLpV5tAf8F — Firozabad Police (@firozabadpolice) December 22, 2020

ASP Rahul Srivastav also shared the same on his Twitter handle, praising the UP cop for his instant move to save the animal. “One of the finest examples of empathy & kindness - An electrocuted & unconscious monkey was brought to life by the sustained efforts and first aid given by Si Pramod kumar of @firozabadpolice. A Big Salute to Pramod!!” he tweeted. Texas Man Miraculously Survives Lightning Strike While Walking His Dogs.

ASP Rahul Srivastav Praises Pramod Kumar

One of the finest examples of empathy & kindness - An electrocuted & unconscious monkey was brought to life by the sustained efforts and first aid given by Si Pramod kumar of @firozabadpolice A Big Salute to Pramod !! pic.twitter.com/u4GV4DDMde — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) December 23, 2020

The monkey is saved, and we hope the animal is healthy. Pramod Kumar’s prompt move to bring the animal back to its life is appreciated. CPR on animals can save lives. If you see your pets or animals’ chest moving and cannot find a heartbeat, you must begin CPR with chest compressions.

