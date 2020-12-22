Video of an elephant calf being brought to life by a Thai rescue worker is going viral on the internet. In the video, one can see the crucial moment when Thailand’s Mana Srivate performs CPR on the elephant calf and brings revives its life. Mana is an experienced rescuer and had performed dozens of resuscitation attempt. He has about 26 years as a rescue experience BUT it was the first time he was doing it on an elephant which went successfully. The video of Mana helping The elephant calf was Mana was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday, successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi. Watch Viral Video: Texas Man Miraculously Survives Lightning Strike While Walking His Dogs.

In a video that went viral on social media in Thailand on Monday, Mana is seen giving two-handed compressions to a small elephant lying on its side as colleagues a few metres away treat a dazed and injured motorcycle rider on the floor. Bus Driver in Chile Allowed a Stray Dog to Ride in Bus Because it Was Cold, Watch Heart-warming Video!

Mana told Reuters: "It’s my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I can hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby,” Mana told Reuters by phone. I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online,” he said. When the baby elephant starting to move, I almost cried."

Elephant Calf Brought Back to Life by Thai Rescue Worker(Watch Video):

Humanity exists. Watch how a Thai rescue worker successfully revived an elephant calf hit on a road pic.twitter.com/UsCDUun5nd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 21, 2020

The elephant stood up after about 10 minutes and was taken to another location for treatment, before being returned to the scene of the accident in the hope of being reunited with its mother.

