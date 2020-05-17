Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born at San Diego Zoo in California, First in Over 30 Years, Watch Adorable Video of Calf Playing With Mother

Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born at San Diego Zoo (Photo Credits: San Diego Zoo Facebook)

An endangered pygmy hippo was born at the San Diego zoo in California last month. The little one arrived on April 9, the first of its kind at the zoo in more than 30 years. Four-year-old pygmy hippopotamus Mabel who is a first-time mother gave birth in an indoor habitat. The calf now weighs 25 pounds, up from the 12.4 pounds at the time of his birth, according to the zoo. The baby boy hasn't been named yet but has already garnered headlines across the globe. San Diego Zoo announced the news of the birth on Endangered Species Day observed on May 15. Rare & Endangered Pygmy Hippopotamus Born in Toronto Zoo (Watch Video)

San Diego Zoo Global said in a statement said, Mom and calf are doing very "well, they said – and the calf is nursing and getting lots of attention from the first-time mother." Within hours of being born, the calf was able to stand, walk and follow his mother. It also knows to close his nostrils and hold his breath underwater. The zoo said that the calf has been "surpassing the milestones that wildlife care specialists watch for in a young pygmy hippo". Endangered Species Condom Packages by Center for Biological Diversity Are Creatively Spreading Message on Saving Wildlife (See Pictures)

Watch Video of Hippo Playing With Its Newborn Calf:

Pygmy hippos generally reside in rivers and streams of West African forests, according to the zoo. They are only found in four countries including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire. Currently, there are only less than 2,500 pygmy hippos in Africa. Pygmy hippos are listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. They are endangered due to reasons including farming, human settlement and logging resulting in loss of its habitat.