Endangered Pygmy Hippo Born at San Diego Zoo in California, First in Over 30 Years, Watch Adorable Video of Calf Playing With Mother

An endangered pygmy hippo was born at the San Diego zoo in California last month. The little one arrived on April 9, the first of its kind at the zoo in more than 30 years. Four-year-old pygmy hippopotamus Mabel who is a first-time mother gave birth in an indoor habitat. The calf now weighs 25 pounds, up from the 12.4 pounds at the time of his birth, according to the zoo. The baby boy hasn't been named yet but has already garnered headlines across the globe. San Diego Zoo announced the news of the birth on Endangered Species Day observed on May 15.
Watch Video of Hippo Playing With Its Newborn Calf:
Pygmy hippos generally reside in rivers and streams of West African forests, according to the zoo. They are only found in four countries including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire. Currently, there are only less than 2,500 pygmy hippos in Africa. Pygmy hippos are listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. They are endangered due to reasons including farming, human settlement and logging resulting in loss of its habitat.