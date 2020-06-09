American Woman's TikTok Video of 'How to Make Hot British Tea' is So Bad Even Chai Lovers Would Agree! Netizens Slam Her For Ruining The Beverage (Watch Viral Video)

Tiktok Tea video (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

A good cup of tea can be such a mood-lifter, right? At least, all the tea lovers would agree. But bad tea can also make your day equally worse. An American TikTok user's way of making a "British hot tea" is causing an uproar on social media. Some have named her a tea butcher even! Right from the method of making, her proportions and the way the tea looks in the end, everything has angered the netizens. The TikTok video of "How to Make British Tea or Hot Tea" is going viral on Twitter as well, gathering over 5 million views in just a day, but the comments are far from being in her favour. People are hating it! Oreo Bhajiya Pic Goes Viral, Twitterati Wants to Sign up For Eye Donation After Seeing This Photo of Weird Food Combination.

TikTok star Michelle who goes by the username JChelle36 uploaded a video yesterday on how she makes hot tea/British tea. She goes on to take water in a mug, heats it in a microwave, adds in milk, then puts a tea bag, adds lot of sugar and then stirs it all. While she mentions in the video, "everyone asked me to make hot tea," the result of her tea has definitely offended many. Dalgona Coffee, Bread Garden and Pancake Cereal, How TikTok is Serving a Platter of One Yummy Food Trend at a Time (Watch Viral Videos).

Check The TikTok Video Here:

The same video was shared on Twitter by several users and nobody's impressed. With over 5 million views, it has garnered more hate comments. Check some reactions below.

Tea Butcher

I regret to inform you the Tea Butcher is at it again pic.twitter.com/0LKyy3Epec — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 8, 2020

Need Some Holy Water

I require some Holy water. — Thomas Emlyn (@ErewashCavalier) June 8, 2020

That's Not Tea

I don’t know what that is but it’s not tea 😳 — Debbie LL (@Debbiepastels) June 9, 2020

It's Rubbish!

This video is rubbish. — temidayo alabi (@temideej) June 8, 2020

No No No

Holy mother of God, NOOOOO!!! — Pub Bitch (@ukpubbitch) June 9, 2020

Notice the Sugar?

Monthly Intake

Monthly intake of sugar in every cup 👍 — RP Babe (@redpillbabe) June 8, 2020

So Wrong

What Did We Watch?

Oh dear Lord what have I just watched! — Stephanie Armstrong (@DrSDArmstrong) June 8, 2020

What do you think? Every tea lover would agree that her method is just gross, imagine even getting to drink it! Chai lovers, what do you have to say about this video? We agree, why some call her a tea butcher.