These days the weather in most places is unpredictable so people prefer tuning into the weather forecast reports. But when people saw what weather in Essex looked like, they could not help but giggling. The weather map showed the rainfall clouds in shape of male genitalia. The penis-shaped representation has fueled all perverted thoughts and funny reactions from netizens. The picture is now going viral. If you like reading through double meaning puns, then the tweet reactions here are hilarious! Penis-Shaped Coffin Goes Viral on Twitter! Netizens Can't Wrap Their Heads Around the Phallic-Shaped Funerary Box (Watch Video).

BBC Essex posted a picture of the weather forecast informing of heavy showers overnight. They wrote, "Weather: More heavy showers across Essex overnight." The image showing the rainfall region was unfortunately in a shape very similar to a penis. Netizens are quick to notice such things and once you see it you cannot unsee it. So began the funny comments and reactions with all the double meaning sentences and puns in it. The picture has gone so viral, it has over a lakh likes and close to 45,000 retweets. Penis-Shaped Slippers to Protect You From Winter! From Cushions to Earrings, Other Bizarre Phallic Shaped Products For Lover of D*cks.

Check The Pic Here:

Weather: More heavy showers across Essex overnight https://t.co/pYouOliZIn pic.twitter.com/Lfz0Cb5t0W — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) August 28, 2020

Check how netizens reacted to this obvious reminder of the phallus to many.

Everyone's Seeing It

Are u seeing what I'm seeing — Brezzido 💕 (@_aremo_ade) August 28, 2020

Good Puns Be Like...

Penetrating weather — aaron southard (@southard01) August 28, 2020

A Few Good Inches of Rain

Looks like parts of Essex are in for a good few inches...... — Jonathan Hutchinson (@JJHutch82) August 28, 2020

Going to Rain Hard!

very concerned. Those showers are coming down *hard*. — WARLORD OF SMEGMA AND FALSE TRUTHS (@UrethraEnema) August 29, 2020

Okay!

Get it?

Essex is seriously getting it tonight — Kie✨ (@LabourDams) August 28, 2020

Most of the people noticed it almost immediately and the jokes continued. More than the rainfall or storm that might have been coming, people were more concerned with the 'showers' of a different kind altogether!

