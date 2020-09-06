Facebook will not let a terminally ill French euthanasia campaigner live streaming his own death on the social media platform. Mark Zuckerberg owned platform has blocked Alain Cocq from live-streaming his death on Facebook. He has been suffering for the 34 years from a rare and incurable degenerative disease wanted to shoot his euthanasia live on Facebook. However, now he will not be able to do that. Cocq had stopped taking food, drink or medicine, and sought euthanasia. He persuaded the French authorities to lift a ban on medically assisted suicide and wants to broadcast his death to spread awareness about the disease. However, now that Facebook has blocked the live stream, he said that he would find another way to broadcast his death. Supreme Court Legalises Passive Euthanasia: Did you know Mercy Killing is Legal in These Countries?

“While we respect Alain’s decision to draw attention to this important issue, we are preventing live broadcasts on his account based on the advice of experts that the depiction of suicide attempts could be triggering and promote more self-harm," Facebook said in a statement provided to Reuters. He even revealed the new means of live streaming would be set up within 24 hours. "So I have finished my last meal ... I drink to your health one last time. The road to deliverance begins and, believe me, I am happy," Cocq said in a video posted on Friday night and shot from his bed at his home in Dijon, eastern France. Supreme Court's Euthanasia Verdict: Here are 5 Different Types of Euthanasia You didn't Know About.

Cocq wanted his death to be assisted by medical professionals and had therefore written to French President Emmanuel Macron and while in the beginning he was told that it was not allowed under French law. Neighbouring areas Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands have allowed medically-assisted euthanasia in exceptional cases. For those who do not know, euthanasia is the practice where people are allowed to end their life while being assisted medically to relieve pain and suffering. Euthanasia laws differ according to laws based in different countries. The Netherlands' only euthanasia clinic recently reported that there had been a 22 percent jump in people wanting help to end their lives last year compared with 2018. The Euthanasia Expertise Centre, which helps doctors to carry out assisted death, said the 3,122 requests it received last year was "far more than expected".

