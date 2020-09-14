New Delhi, September 14: A news report claiming cinema halls will re-open across India from October 1 is going viral, especially on social media platforms. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the report said, has allowed reopening of cinema halls across the country in compliance with COVID-19 related guidelines. The MHA is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure to be followed while opening theatres, the report added. Delhi Allows Re-Opening of Gyms, Yoga Institutes, Weekly Markets Across National Capital Except in COVID-19 Containment Zones.

The government on Monday rejected the report and clarified that no order regarding the opening of cinema halls has been issued by the MHA. "A media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations. This claim is fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check, which debunks false information regarding government orders or schemes. IAF Mi-17 Chopper Crashed in Ladakh? Pakistan Journalist Shares Old Picture of Crashed Indian Helicopter to Spread Fake News.

No, Cinema Halls Won't Open in India From October 1:

Claim:A Media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet pic.twitter.com/hc903cfXnm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 14, 2020

Cinema halls across the country have been shut since March when the country went under lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak. On August 29, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains have been allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people have been permitted from September 21.

However, cinema halls, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till September 30. Some relaxations have been given to students of classes 9 to 12 under the Unlock 4 guidelines.

