COVID-19 Is a Bacteria and Not Virus That Causes Thrombosis and Can Be Cured With Aspirin? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, October 31: A viral WhatsApp message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that COVID-19 is a bacteria that causes intravascular coagulation, also known as thrombosis. The fake claim, which is being circulated on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms claim that the intravascular coagulation can be cured with aspirin. The claim states: A WhatsApp message states COVID-19 is a bacteria that causes intravascular coagulation (thrombosis) and can be cured with aspirin. Industrial Bleach Sold on Amazon to Drink as 'Miracle Mineral Solution' for Coronavirus Despite Warnings of Life-Threatening Danger.

The fake claim further said that the cure to coronavirus has been found in Germany, which is aspirin and added that COVID-19 is not a virus but a bacteria which leads to deaths. "The bacteria leads to the formation of blood clots and death of the person. Germany defeats the so-called COVID-19, which is nothing more than widespread intravascular coagulation (thrombosis)", the claim said. Pondicherry University Student Found Home Remedy Cure for COVID-19 Approved by WHO? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A viral #WhatsApp forward claims that #COVID19 is a bacteria that causes intravascular coagulation (thrombosis) and can be cured with aspirin.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. COVID-19 is a virus and currently, there is no licensed medication available yet.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/g2juuqwgLy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 31, 2020

What is Thrombosis?

Thrombosis is the process of a blood clot forming in a blood vessel. It is also known as a thrombus. This clot can block or obstruct blood flow in the affected area, as well as cause serious complications if the clot moves to a crucial part of the circulatory system, such as the brain or the lungs.

Rubbishing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) categorically debunked the rumours and termed it as 'fake'. It added saying that there is no licensed medication available yet for coronavirus. "This claim is Fake. COVID-19 is a virus and currently, there is no licensed medication available yet", the PIB fact check said.

Claim : A viral WhatsApp forward claims that COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a virus that causes intravascular coagulation (thrombosis) and can be cured with aspirin. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is fake as COVID-19 is a virus and currently, there is no licensed medication available yet. Full of Trash Clean

