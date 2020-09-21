COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the world and everyone is eagerly waiting for a vaccine that can cure this deadly disease. As the cases steadily rise and death numbers climb, people are opting at their own measures, some rather dangerous. Now industrial bleach is being sold online on Amazon as people believe it to be a "miracle cure" for COVID-19. Chlorine dioxide is been falsely promoted as a treatment as people buy it to "disinfect their bodies." The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has repeatedly given warnings about the dangers of this solution that can be life-threatening. Can Injecting Disinfectant or Powerful Light Kill Coronavirus? Do Houseflies Transmit COVID-19? WHO Debunks Viral Myths And Fake News.

As per reports in The Guardian, solutions with chlorine dioxide are being sold as CD Kit and NatriChor. The products do have warning that states "not marketed for internal use." However, the review section under these products are full of people claiming to drink it and disinfect their bodies! user are discussing how many drops of bleach they are intaking it since the start of the pandemic! Some have written experiences that it made them feel better. They are calling it MMS - Miracle Mineral Solution. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Anti-Coronavirus Vaccines Being Developed in China May Be Ready For Public by November or December, Says Senior Official.

The bleach that is sold online is used for industrial processes like textile manufacturing and bleaching of pulp and paper. It is good option to disinfect water but the suggestions of the intake by people in the comments section of these products are dangerous. Some even claim that MMS can cure all diseases including Malaria, Cancer and HIV Aids! FDA has been trying to elimiate these claims as remedies to protect against the virus. "Miracle Mineral Solution and similar products are not FDA-approved, and ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach. Consumers should not use these products, and parents should not give these products to their children for any reason," they released a statement of warning too.

Deaths of people have been reported in South America and Argentina too. Amazon also promised a crack down on such product listings but third-party sellers have still found a way to market these bleaches.

