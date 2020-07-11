COVID-19 Monitoring Committee Has Been Formed by MHA? Home Ministry Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Post

New Delhi, July 11: Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, several fake post and misleading information regarding COVID-19 and its treatment is being widely circulated. In a latest such case, a viral post claiming that a COVID-19 Monitoring Committee has been formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is doing rounds on social media platforms. The fake notice has a number of people who are said to be the part of the COVID-19 Monitoring Committee. The fake letter is under the name of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who is the current Home Secretary of India.

The claim states: A COVID-19 Monitoring Committee has been formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Dismissing the misleading report, the Ministry of Home Affairs took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said, this Notice which claims that a COVID-19 Monitoring Committee has been formed is Fake. "Such a committee has not been set up by the Union Home Ministry. Beware of Fake News and rumours", the MHA tweet read. Government of India Approved Free Rs 2000 Relief Fund for Each Citizen? PIB Fact Check Finds Viral WhatsApp Message Fake.

Here's the Fact Check by MHA:

This Notice which claims that a #COVID19 Monitoring Committee has been formed is #Fake. Such a committee has not been set up by the Union Home Ministry. Beware of #FakeNews and rumours.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/HUBITx8NG8 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) July 11, 2020

India has surpassed Russia with the world's third-highest number of novel coronavirus cases. The coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of slowing down in the country. On Saturday, India reported the highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated 22,123 deaths, the Ministry of Health stated.

