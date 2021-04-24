COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for All Above 18 Years To Begin From April 24? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Know Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, April 24: At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, several fake news regarding COVID-19 vaccination and registration are being circulated on social media platforms. In the latest such case, a fake news regarding COVID-19 registration has gonSocial Media Userse viral on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp claiming that people above 18 can register for COVID-19 Vaccination from today, i.e. from April 24.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the Twitter account, that the COVID-19 Vaccine registration for those above 18 years of age will start from April 28, 2021 and not from April 24, 2021. "The claim is FAKE. The registrations will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards", the tweet read. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for Those Above 18 To Start From April 28; Know List of Required Documents, Charges and How To Register on CoWIN Portal.

Some media reports have claimed that people above 18 can register for #COVID19Vaccine from 24th April.#PIBFactCheck: The claim is #FAKE. The registrations will start on the #CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards. Read here: https://t.co/OpirTNhxM0 pic.twitter.com/gZSFZdYjxA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 23, 2021

Earlier this week, the government announced that the registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age will start on April 28. The registration will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App. There will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted, "From May 1, all people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated under the third phase of vaccination. If you are 18+ then be ready. Registration for Covid vaccination will start soon. visit my:http://Cowin.gov.in."

