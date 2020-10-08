Did Donald Trump Say Doctors Praised How His Body Killed Coronavirus And His DNA is Not DNA But USA? Here's Fact Check of US President's Fake Viral Quote

Washington, October 8: A picture that supposedly showed a screenshot of a television appearance in which US President Donald Trump said doctors praised how his body had killed coronavirus is going viral on social media. The screengrab also showed that Donald Trump was quoted saying that when doctors tested his DNA, "it was not DNA but USA". The picture with the alleged quote of Trump is widely circulated on social media platforms. The Simpsons Prediction About US Presidential Debate 2020 is Not What It Looks Like! Know Truth About 'Old Man Yells At Old Man' Viral Image and Tweets.

The quote seen in the viral picture of Donald Trump reads: "The doctors said they've never seen a body kill the Coronavirus like my body. They tested my DNA and it wasn't DNA. It was USA." But this is not a genuine quote from Donald Trump. The screengrab is from a video the US President released while he was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, Trump never said anything like this. You can watch his full video below and judge for yourself. The fake quote with Trump's image is reportedly uploaded by the Twitter account Out of Context Earth, which calls itself as "parody".

Fake Quote of Donald Trump:

Donald Trump has returned to the White House after three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was being treated for COVID-19. He was airlifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2. The fake quote is pasted on a screengrab of his video message to the American people on October 3.

In his short message, Trump said he was doing well and thanked the doctors. He, however, did not say that doctors praised how his body had killed coronavirus or that they tested his DNA and found it to be USA.

Fact check

Claim : Donald Trump said doctors praised how his body had killed coronavirus and his DNA is not DNA but USA. Conclusion : This is a fake quote. Donald Trump never said this. Full of Trash Clean

