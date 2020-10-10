Did Donald Trump Tweet, 'My blood IS the Vaccine!' Know Truth About The False Claims Going Viral on Twitter

The news of US President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19 caused a buzz all over. The President took his treatment and returned to the White House four days later. But the news about his health update had everyone stuck to their screens or on social media. Amid this a lot of fake news is also circulating online. One of them is a screenshot of an tweet from Donald Trump's account that reads, "My blood IS the vaccine!!!" And just as bizarre it seems, it is a fake tweet, probably edited by someone to pass on fake claims about the US President. The tweet was never made from his account and is likely an edited work that's going viral. Did Donald Trump Say Doctors Praised How His Body Killed Coronavirus And His DNA is Not DNA But USA? Here's Fact Check of US President's Fake Viral Quote.

As per the latest screenshot, Trump made a tweet on October 5 that reads, "My blood IS the vaccine!!!!!" On the same day, Twitter removed on Trump's tweet so people wondered what was it. But it was an article taking about Trump's recovery. Now screenshot of the vaccine tweet are being shared online and some are having doubts if he really made the tweet. On the previous day, the President tweeted that he was feeling better and would return to Make America Great Again.

Check The Viral Tweets Here:

Did it Happen?

That 'My blood is the vaccine' tweet didn't really happen, did it? — Caroline Goldsmith (@GoldCaro) October 9, 2020

Authentic Tweet?

Anyone not have Trump blocked? Can we get an authenticity check on that "my blood is the vaccine" tweet? — Mr. Weidenkaufi (@ahrimanic) October 9, 2020

This tweet does not appear on Trump's timeline and is not even in the archives. It was likely created as a joke which went viral, amid the numerous tweets the US President was making at the time. Fact checker Snopes confirmed that it was a fake tweet. The Twitter archive shows that this tweet was never posted. Trump getting coronavirus has been time and again a subject of fake news. Right after there was news about Trump getting COVID-19, people were also looking for The Simpsons predictions about Donald Trump. A picture of Trump's cartoon character laying in a coffin was shared online circulating rumours of his death. So if you come across such tweets and claims, call them out as fake and unreliable ones.

Fact check

Claim : Donald Trump tweeted, "My blood IS the vaccine." Conclusion : The tweet was never made, it is likely an edited picture. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).