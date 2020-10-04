Washington, October 4: US President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, said he feels much better now. Taking to Twitter, the US President said that the incredible professionals including the doctors and the nurses and the medical staff at the Walter Reed military hospital are trying hard to get him all the way back. Sharing a video on Twitter, Trump referred to the upcoming elections in the country and said he has to be back soon to work has he to make America great again. After Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, he flew to Walter Reed medical hospital in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC. Donald Trump Health Update: President's Vitals 'Very Concerning', Next 48 Hours 'Critical', Says White House Source Contradicting Official Doctor.

"I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again", Trump said in 4.02-minute video. Trump will work from the Walter Reed military hospital for the next few days, his spokesperson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday, a day after he was tested positive for COVID-19. Donald Trump Health Update: US President Tweets 'Feeling Well' Amid Major Confusion Over His Condition.

WATCH: Here's What Donald Trump Said:

Earlier, Trump's physician Sean Conley, in a memo released by the White House, said as a precautionary measure the president received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. In addition to the Regeneron antibodies, the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump remains well with "only a mild cough and headache", and the remainder of the first family "are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday, Dr Conley said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2020 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).