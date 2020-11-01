Did James Bond, Sean Connery Write to Steve Jobs That Doing Ad for Apple Inc. Would Be 'Quicker Way to Destroy Career'? Fact Check About the FAKE Letter Shared Even by Twelebs

Did James Bond aka Sean Connery send a typewritten letter to Steve Jobs in 1998 refusing to be in an Apple ad? Turns out, that is the word on the street(well, if social media had streets). Jokes aside, a picture of a typewriter letter allegedly by James Bond actor, Sean Connery to Steve Jobs, dipped in arrogance and hate has been doing rounds on social media. The letter calls Steve Jobs a mere "computer salesmen" compared with Sean Connery, the personality of the James Bond and also contains a little 007 at the low-right corner. The letter also stresses on how doing an ad for Apple or as it is referred to in the letter "selling the soul for Apple" is a "quicker way to destroy" his career for Sean Connery.

The letter starts with: "I will say this one more time," and goes on to say, "You do understand English, don’t you? I do not sell my soul for Apple or any other company. I have no interest in ‘changing the world’ as you suggest. You have nothing that I need or want. You are a computer salesman — I am f------ JAMES BOND!"

Take a Look at the Letter That Sean Connery Allegedly sent to Steve Jobs:

If you notice above the tweet is from a blue-tick page owned by Steven Van Zandt who is also known as Little Steven or Miami Steve. He is a popular singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actor, and activist as well. However, he is not alone, this letter was also taken seriously by British marketing exec John Willshire who posted it not only on his Twitter and his blog!

Take a look at John Willshire's Tweet:

He's right. He's f***ing James Bond. http://post.ly/2Flpw — John V Willshire (@willsh) June 21, 2011

And John Willshire's blog mentioning the alleged letter by Sean Connery sent to Steve Jobs currently shows suspended. Now naturally, this spread like wildfire. The letter itself was filled with enough controversial material that it easily went viral in no time. But is it real? Let's find out the truth behind the alleged letter that Sean Connery sent to Steve Jobs.

A little bit of research shows that this letter was published in a 2011 article titled "EXPOSED: The iMac disaster that almost was" by a satirical news website that writes fake stories about Apple. The supposed humour site that caters to a specific type of humour loving population, Scoopertino describes itself as "an imaginary news organization devoted to ferreting out the most relevant stories in the world of Apple, whether or not they actually occurred." Therefore this letter was merely created to take a dig and was all imagination at the end of the day. However, the screenshots of this easily-believable letter are still floating around social media and are being used out of context. The letter is absolutely fake and was created to generate humour.

