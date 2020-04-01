Fact Check: Did Italians Throw Their Money on Streets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Know Truth About These Viral Photos

Money lying on Italy streets fake photos (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Italy is among the worst countries to be affected by the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus. The death toll in the country is very steep, with over 12,000 deaths and total infections over a lakh since the outbreak. But amid all these reports, there are even more devastating fake news that is being shared online, targetting the crisis there. Few pictures of money lying on the streets are being shared on Twitter and Facebook with captions like "The Italians have thrown their money on the streets. They say it's of no use to them now because they have no one to spend it on..." These pictures are going viral, but it is a fake claim. These pictures are about a year old and from Venezuela. Fact Check: Did Italian Prime Minister or President Cry on Camera Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Here's Truth Behind Viral Picture Post.

The pictures shared online show a lot of currency notes lying on empty streets. These pictures are from Venezuela. The money seen in these pictures is the old currency which was replaced by a new form of currency, the Bolivar Soberano in August 2018. The fact-checking site Snopes had also done a fact check on these pictures before. It states, when the Bolivar Soberano was introduced, Bolívar Fuerte currency in amounts less than 1,000 ceased to be legal tender. So the currency seen in the pictures is all worthless money. Now these same pictures are being used to spread fake news about Italy.

Check Fake Post on Italians Throwing Out Money in Streets:

इटली में लोगों ने अपनी दौलत को रास्ते में फेंक दिया है और दुनिया को बता दिया के यह दौलत जब अपने प्यारों को मौत से नहीं बचा सकती तो किसी काम की नहीं।। अभी भी मौका है अमीर लोग इस दौलत को गरीबों पर खर्च करें कहीं ऐसा ना हो कि आपको भी यह दौलत ऐसे ही फेंकने ना पड़ जाए pic.twitter.com/DfCrn3hBW8 — Durga Gurjar (@DurgaGurjar6) March 31, 2020

In Italy people have thrown their money on road no one is picking pic.twitter.com/uMIZ4PwQ4j — Baig Barkat (@baig_barkat) March 31, 2020

Fake news is spreading like wildfire on social media these days, targetting the crisis of Coronavirus. The grave situation of Italy in this pandemic has been targetted even before. A few days ago, a post claiming Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the country's surrender to the Coronavirus outbreak was going viral. In this, even the picture of the Italian PM was wrong and there were definitely no such claims. A lot of such fake reports are coming online, but we urge our readers to not believe in them without checking the authenticity.

