Fact Check: 'Italy Announces Its Surrender to COVID-19!' Fake News With Wrong Photo of Italian PM Goes Viral Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Here's The Truth

Fake News on Italy surrender (Photo Credits: Facebook)

There is a barrage of news about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak on social media. Along with authentic reports, fake stories are also being shared on the internet. And the latest one to go viral is a post saying that the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced the country's surrender to the Coronavirus outbreak. It mentions that Italy has lost control over the deadly disease and given up all hope. The post is being shared a wrong photo claiming to be the Italian PM. Fact Check: Did Italian Prime Minister or President Cry on Camera Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Here's Truth Behind Viral Picture Post.

The post is being shared with the caption, "Italy announces its surrender." It further reads, "The Prime Minister there says, 'Our control is gone. All the possible relief on Earth is over. Here's our look at the sky.'" The fake story is doing rounds on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The post is still being widely shared as WhatsApp forwards with captions asking people to follow government guidelines, otherwise, they will have to face the same fate as Italians. Fact Check: In Israel No Death From COVID-19? Fake WhatsApp Forward States Drink Made of Lemon And Bicarbonate Saved Citizens From Coronavirus.

Fake News on Italy surrender (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte did not make any such claims publically following the coronavirus outbreak. According to a report in Rappler, Italian PM Giuseppe Conte said, "We are giving up the most expensive habits, we do it because we love Italy, but we do not give up courage and hope in the future. United we will do it". No such official statement has been reported by any news organisations other than these viral posts.

Multiple tweets with the same claim were also shared widely on social media:

Fake Tweets on Italy's surrender (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Here's Another Tweet:

Italian PM Fake Quote (Photo Credits: Twitter)

During such tough time is important to curb the spread of these stories and make people understand the difference between fake and real stories. As responsible social media users, one should be careful before sharing any such news and check its credibility.

Fact check