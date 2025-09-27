Fact Check: Did Pathum Nissanka Gesture ‘6–0’ With His Fingers While Celebrating Century Against India in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? Here’s the Truth

Did Pathum Nissanka show '6-0' with his fingers while celebrating his century against India in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? Pathum Nissanka was the talk of the town in the IND vs SL match, which was the final game of the Super 4 round. It was deemed a dead rubber, but Pathum Nissanka lit it up with a sensational century that almost took Sri Lanka past the finish line, resulting in what could have been a first defeat for the India National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025. The IND vs SL went into a Super Over where India came out on top and kept their unbeaten record intact before the IND vs PAK final. IND vs SL Video Highlights, Asia Cup 2025: India Edge Sri Lanka in Thrilling Super Over After Scores Tied at 202 in Dubai to Win Super 4 Clash.

While praises have flown in from all corners for Pathum Nissanka, some fans on social media claimed that Pathum Nissanka made a '6-0' gesture with his fingers while celebrating his maiden T20I century. Now for the unversed, the '6-0' gesture has been in the midst of a controversy at the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made the provocative '6-0' and 'jet-downing' gesture at the fans during the IND vs PAK Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025 and it stirred a controversy. Fans claimed on social media that Pathum Nissanka's gesture during his celebration mirrored that of the one Haris Rauf did in the IND vs PAK Super 4 match and such posts also went viral. Pathum Nissanka’s Six Dents Display Car at Dubai International Stadium During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Fan Makes Wrong Claim of Pathum Nissanka Showing '6-0' With His Fingers

🚨A New Victory Sign Introduced 😂 Pathum Nissanka hit a century and then dropped the Haris Rauf style 6-0 celebration. Just wondering if the Indians will file this under “personal” as well !! #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/vX50G5mWHd — kulsoom jawaid (@political_eye1) September 26, 2025

Another Social Media User Makes Fake Claim of Pathum Nissanka Showing '6-0'

🇱🇰 🚨Sri Lanka batsman Pathum Nissanka showed the 6-0 celebration like Haris Rauf after completing his century. Score Always 6-0 Pakistan Srilanka Hamesha Zindabad.💚🇵🇰@daniel86cricket #SLvsIND #AsiaCup2025live pic.twitter.com/evDHKKbjTy — Inshal Siddiqui🇹🇷🇮🇷🇵🇰🇸🇩 (@InshalSiddiquii) September 26, 2025

Did Pathum Nissanka Perform '6-0' Gesture With His Fingers? Here's Fact Check

No, Pathum Nissanka did not show '6-0' with his fingers after he scored a century against India in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round match and the claims made by fans are totally wrong. After hitting Arshdeep Singh for a six straight down the ground to get to his century, Pathum Nissanka took off his helmet and showed a 'talking hand' gesture with his hand, also putting a finger to his lips, potentially sending a message to his critics. The pictures from Pathum Nissanka's celebration have been misinterpreted by social media users and claims that he showed '6-0' with his fingers are totally baseless. A look at Pathum Nissanka's celebration after scoring a century will also reveal that such claims are incorrect. Pathum Nissanka’s Celebration Goes Viral After Scoring Maiden T20I Century During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Pathum Nissanka Celebrates His T20I Century Against India

Grok AI Fact Checks Claims of Pathum Nissanka's '6-0' Gesture

Grok, X's own AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot, also provided a response to such claims, stating that Pathum Nissanka did not perform a '6-0' celebration like Haris Rauf, in whose case the gesture was crystal clear. Meanwhile, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) lodged a complaint against Haris Rauf for his gestures and the International Cricket Council subsequently had a hearing and slapped a fine of 30% of his match fees on the Pakistan pacer.

Fact check

Claim : Pathum Nissanka gestured 6-0 while celebrating century in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. Conclusion : The claim is false, Pathum Nissanka did not make any such gesture while celebrating his century against India. Full of Trash Clean

