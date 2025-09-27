Pathum Nissanka's celebration after scoring his maiden T20I century went viral during the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The right-hander has been in superb form all throughout the Asia Cup 2025 tournament and saved his best for the very last as he tore apart the India National Cricket Team bowling attack, hitting both the pacers and spinners on both sides of the wicket. Pathum Nissanka got to his maiden T20I century off just 52 deliveries and he got to the mark with a six off Arshdeep Singh's bowling. After getting to the century, Pathum Nissanka looked at the sky and made gestures with his fingers, which included putting his finger on his lips. Pathum Nissanka’s Six Dents Display Car at Dubai International Stadium During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Pathum Nissanka's Celebration After Maiden T20I Century:

A CENTURY FOR PATHUM NISSANKA!! 🔥 🇱🇰 A CENTURY AGAINST INDIA!! THE GOAT 🐐 OF CRICKET JUST MADE A STATEMENT! pic.twitter.com/exHKi3lpdT — Kanishka Roshan (@KrosaniTy) September 26, 2025

