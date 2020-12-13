Fact Check: Did Wisconsin Mall Santa Attack Child Molester After Young Girl’s Complaint? Know Truth About the Viral Post

Story of Wisconsin mall Santa attacking a child molester has gone viral on social media platforms. It said that a young girl informed Santa Claus about her stepfather molesting her. On hearing it, the Santa and his four elves began attacking the child molester. The story is being shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with photos claiming to have been clicked during the incident. The story has been widely shared with people believing it. However, Reuters reported that it is not true and such an incident has not occurred in reality. Viral Post Asking People to Download App From Google Play Store For Checking Oxygen Level by Clicking on Link Provided in The Message is Fraud.

The post is shared with supporting photographs too. One of the pictures is of a man dressed in a Santa costume being arrest. He can be seen getting handcuffed by a police officer. However, the truth is the photo is not related to the event. The picture is from a protest that took place outside Walmart stores in Ontario, California on Black Friday 2013. The protest was about demanding better wages and working conditions. Scary Video of Signboard Falling on Rider Due to Heavy Rains and Wind in Chennai Due to Nivar Cyclone is a Fake Claim; Here's The Truth About Viral Clip.

The mugshot which is shown in the post is of a man who was charged with trespassing in 2012 and is not related to the event. The post also includes a watermark that links to the website thuglifevideos.com. People believed the story to be true after it was published on a website, thuglifevideos.com. The website's 'About Us' page says, "As well as more serious content, we sometimes share the odd satire stories for your entertainment.” It seems the article was satire and did not mean the truth.

Fake Facebook Post on Santa Getting Arrested For Attacking Molester

Fake photo of Santa Claus getting arrested (Photo Credits: Cloyd Rivers Facebook)

Here's the Truth About the Photo of Santa Getting Arrested:

PHOTO: 10 arrested, including Santa Claus, at Wal-Mart protest in Ontario during Black Friday http://t.co/Dvqa7XtNuf pic.twitter.com/JGLak29tfa — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 30, 2013

Reuters shared a quote from a witness suggesting the satirical nature of the story which reads, "Santa didn’t say nothing. He just grabbed the back of the guy’s skull and headbutted him REAL hard. Then Kringle got on top of him and just started pummeling him. He was laughing and screaming ‘Ho! Ho! Ho! [expletive]!’ over and over again. It was damn surreal."

Fact check

Claim : Photos of a man dressed in Santa Claus costume is going viral with the story that he was arrested for attacking a child molester at Wisconsin mall. Conclusion : While the claim says that Wisconsin mall Santa attacked a molester, it is not the truth. The story was written by as satire by a website and the photo is from a different incident. Full of Trash Clean

