Fact Check: Viral Post Asking People to Download App From Google Play Store For Checking Oxygen Level by Clicking on Link Provided in The Message is Fraud

New Delhi, July 29: Amid COVID-19 pandemic several fake news and misinformation are doing rounds on social media creating panic among people to syphon money. One such viral WhatsApp message claimed that an app from Google Play store can check your blood oxygen level using your mobile's rear camera. The message asked people to click on the link mention in the post to download the app.

Social Media Hoax Slayer, talked with 3 different doctors regarding the app. The doctors denied the possibility of such an app, reported the online portal. The app has now been taken down by Google. After clicking on the link provided in the post, “we’re sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server” appears on the screen. Indian Rupee Falls Below Bangladeshi Taka? Viral Message Circulating on WhatsApp and Twitter is Fake.

Every one please install app and measure oxygen level daily in this carona time and if oxygen level falls below 90 please consult doctor immediately. App for oximeter, blood pressure and Heart rate.Give permission of camera to measure on App. https://t.co/4wGaliSqh6 — Sanjay Jha (@sanjaykj67) July 26, 2020

Telangana police also busted the claim. In a tweet, the state police said, “#CyberFraudAlert: Be Aware of Malicious links: Asks to download the app, to get your #PulseOxyMeter in your mobile for FREE. Under this cover, it reads all the information stored in your mobile, uses it for illicit-transactions. -Loots your hard earned.”

#CyberFraudAlert : Be Aware of Malicious links : Asks to download the app, to get your #PulseOxyMeter in your mobile for FREE. Under this cover, it reads all the information stored in your mobile, uses it for illicit-transactions. -Loots your hard earned. pic.twitter.com/Gx7iPEkUBg — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) July 27, 2020

The Telangana police asked people not to fall prey to these fake messages, reported the online portal. It said that the index finger (fingerprint) is used for various personal data authentication. It added that it is risky, as these apps ask us to keep our finger on camera to compute the oxygen levels, where it can be misused by the hackers to steal our fingerprints.

