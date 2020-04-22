Free Mobile Internet Till May 3 Offered by Department of Telecommunication Amid COVID-19 Lockdown? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

PIB debunks fake news | (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, April 22: A link along with a fraudulent note, claimed to be issued by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), went viral among netizens in India amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The message claims that the Indian government is offering free internet recharge till May 3 to all mobile phone users. Here's a fact-check of the fake news going viral.

Claim: To ensure people are connected with their friends and relatives amid the lockdown, the Telecommunication Department, falling under the central government, is granting an internet package to mobile phone users of all telecom providers. Along with this message, netizens are asked to visit the following link - mysafecovid19.com - and register themselves for the free recharge. Aarogya Setu Wristbands to Track Coronavirus Patients? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The message going viral is written in Hindi and drafted in the Devanagari text. It further adds that the offer is valid till only May 3, 2020 -- the day when the current phase of COVID-19 lockdown is scheduled to end.

Several Twitter users sought a clarification from the government over the genuineness of the message. They tagged their telecom providers and government handles to ascertain whether there is any ploy behind the message going viral.

See How Twitterati Reacted to The Message Going Viral

@DtpsZA sir someone send me this link https://t.co/ggypE38Jcn on what's app group for click and recharge free for government side . Kindly Take action for fake news for leked our credentials data for sale . pic.twitter.com/wrh7YdvCf8 — Deepak (@dipak2230sharma) April 21, 2020

'Some Phishing Site?'

Free internet for 3 Months amid lock down? Is this offer Authentic or some phishing site? Please clarify @DoT_Indiahttps://t.co/OsKDweghTd — Arahat 🇮🇳 (@TheArahat) April 19, 2020

BSNL Asked to Respond

See PIB Fact Check's Tweet

दावा : भारतीय दूरसंचार विभाग ने सभी मोबाइल यूजर को 3 मई 2020 तक फ्री इंटरनेट देने का ऐलान किया है जिसे प्राप्त करने के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करना होगा तथ्य :यह दावा बिलकुल झूठ है, व दिया गया लिंक फर्जी है| कृप्या अफवाहों और जालसाज़ों से दूर रहें| pic.twitter.com/K31AGDNZ0p — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2020

Fact-Check: In backdrop of the above messages, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) - the government's official media arm - issued a statement vira its PIB Fact Check Twitter handle to dispel the rumour. In a clarification note issued in Hindi, it stated that no such internet package is being offered by the government. It warned the netizens against falling prey to such websites.

"Claim: DoT has announced to provide free internet to all mobile users by May 3, 2020, to which they have to click on the given link. Fact: This claim is completely false, and the given link is fake. Please stay away from rumors and fraudsters," the statement in Hindi, as shared in the tweet above, read.

